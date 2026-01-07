Like her Marty Supreme costar Timothée Chalamet, Odessa A’zion isn’t one to mince words. "I wanted that shit so fucking bad," the 25-year-old says of landing her role in the Josh Safdie film. While in the middle of all-night shoots for another movie, the Los Angeles native spent every free moment focusing on the audition process. And though she doubted herself, she ultimately got the part of Rachel Mizler, Marty Mauser’s childhood friend, lover, and fellow hustler. The film’s Christmas Day release capped off a breakout year for A’zion, who charmed audiences as a reckless but lovable influencer in Rachel Sennott’s I Love LA, which has already been renewed for a second season. Meanwhile, Marty Supreme landed three Golden Globe nominations and cemented A’zion as one of Hollywood’s most refreshingly authentic stars to watch.

When Josh Safdie, the cowriter and director of Marty Supreme, told you that you had the part in the movie, what did you do?

I actually remember what I said, because it was so stupid. I was filming a movie in Budapest, and I had found a thrift store there because I was looking for clothes that I could wear in New York if I got the job. I had bought these boots that I loved, and since Josh told me after I bought the boots, all I could say was, “I just got these new boots!” I also said, “Yeah, I’ll fucking do it! The hell, yes!”

Were you always theatrical?

At summer camp, I was a creature and I crawled across the stage. I always wanted to act—I loved H.R. Pufnstuf and thought that would be so fun to do. I don't know if it's why I wanted to start acting. It was just one of the things I saw and thought would be so cool and fun to do. Also Gullah Gullah Island. But I’m not going to wear a giant lizard suit all day. I mean, I could if Guillermo del Toro wanted me to.

What was the first job you booked?

I played a character named Liv on the show Nashville. I had no idea what I was doing. I was 15, and I had to have a guardian come with me. I was such a stoner, and I would get into so much trouble. I don’t smoke anymore; I’m too anxious.

Do you have any good scars?

Oh, girl, you are asking the right person—there are so many! By the time I was 11, I think I’d been to the hospital 11 times. I once fell down a waterfall, and I glued that one together myself. I like that one.

What’s your favorite reality show?

I'm almost done with The Osbournes. It’s great, and free on YouTube. I like older things.

What was your best Halloween costume?

I was Slender Man. I was maybe 11. I did a whole photo shoot in the trees. One year, I was a Band-Aid, like in Almost Famous, but I wasn’t Penny Lane. This year, it was a little boring—I just did some face paint.

Do you believe in ghosts?

I do. However, I would like a super intense supernatural experience to just really solidify that shit.

You want to see a ghost?

I feel like I have. There have been moments, but it would be nice if something really shook me to my core. I want to be scared straight, [like] Naked and Afraid.

