Though Olivia Rodrigo crooned that “love is embarrassing as hell” on her most recent album, it looks like she’s in the mood to take a chance. Sources have reported that the singer is reportedly dating British actor Louis Partridge, who is best known for his roles in Pistol and Enola Holmes. Rodrigo was most recently linked to DJ Zack Bia (who fans speculate her song “vampire” is about) and was rumored to be involved with Joshua Bassett (which seemed to have spawned her breakout hit “drivers license”). Here’s everything about the rumored relationship between Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge, below.

How did Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge meet?

According to sources, Rodrigo and Partridge have been spending time together in London, Partridge’s hometown. On October 30th, fans captured the pair walking into a concert venue together where they were seen embracing. In other images, Partridge wrapped his hand around the singer who was wearing Halloween ears, a red top, and a black skirt. The actor, who was most recently linked to his Pistol co-star Sydney Chandler in 2022, was also captured in the back of selfies that Rodrigo snapped with fans, further fueling the dating rumors.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

How long have they been together?

It seems that Rodrigo and Partridge are in the early stages of their relationship—their first public sightings together came at the end of October. However, it seems that they initially met a few months ago, and like any Gen Z couple, have been texting non-stop. “They met through mutual pals earlier in the year and have been messaging quite a bit,” a source revealed, adding that “Olivia flew to London with her best pal, singer Conan Gray, but it was Louis who she came to see.”

Is it serious?

Per insiders, Rodrigo and Partridge have been “inseparable” during their time in London. “They have been for dinners and nights out,” the source explained. “They hit a club together on Friday night and were acting very couple-y. It’s really sweet to see her happy.”