Good Friday morning. Hope you have a relaxing, warm, pre-summer weekend in store. But first, you absolutely have to listen to Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour and let it emotionally destroy you, leaving you to relive all your youthful heartbreaks. It’s what all the girls on Twitter are doing.

Not since Gwen Stefani wrote No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak” has someone rose out of relatively niche fame (Disney Channel, in Rodrigo’s case, SoCal’s ‘90s ska scene in Stefani’s) with such a world-conquering breakup ballad. Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” spent eight weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year, but her Dan Nigro-produced album proves she’s no flash in the pan. Sour largely continues on the first single’s breakup themes but plums them from every imaginable angle, and leave it to a teenage Pisces to beautifully overthink heartbreak.

Even those who have long since exited their brokenhearted teenager era are being directly sent back to memories of breaking down in tears in the middle of high school algebra. It’s clear Rodrigo isn’t just a star, she’s a devastating songwriter and lyricist as well. Here, the best Twitter reaction (or in some cases, the most worrying) to Rodrigo’s Sour.