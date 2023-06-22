Olivia Washington Revels in the Wacky World of I’m a Virgo

“I got really good advice once from a friend and agent,” the actress Olivia Washington tells W on a recent afternoon. “When deciding if a project is right for you, ask, ‘Will my family and friends be proud of it?’” I’m a Virgo, the new Boots Riley series on Prime Video in which she stars, passes that test—for the most part. “I’m extremely proud to show [Virgo] to all of my friends and family,” which includes her father, Denzel Washington; her brother, John David Washington, and her mother, Pauletta Washington. But, she adds after taking a quick pause: “I’m definitely nervous for some episodes.”

The episodes she’s referring to include “Balance Beam,” which features one of the most logistically interesting sex scenes in recent television history, as a 13-foot-tall virgin encounters Washington’s super-speedy fast food employee, Flora. It may sound out of bounds, but thus is the world Riley creates in I’m a Virgo—one where entire neighborhoods of people shrink down to Lilliputian size, cartoons can put viewers in a comatose state, and bikes float in the air long enough to capture a few good selfies. It’s a coming-of-age story centered around a 19-year-old giant, Cootie, portrayed by Jharrel Jerome; after spending his whole life trapped indoors, he finally escapes—and quickly learns the outside world isn’t as clear-cut as the one portrayed in the comics and reality shows he devoured growing up. Virgo is an unabashed cultural statement wrapped in goofy, often cartoonish packaging—but with huge heart provided in large part by Flora, Cootie, and his trio of friends, all of whom are just trying to survive young adulthood in Oakland.

Dior dress; Tory Burch skirt; Dinosaur Designs earrings.

But back to that sex scene—which, in many ways, depicts a typical first time, replete with all the fumbling, awkwardness, and quick finishes. A more experienced Flora is learning right alongside Cootie, as she climbs around his frame, attempting to find pleasure for the both of them. Riley neglected CGI and other visual effects for a more DIY approach when creating Virgo, enlisting scale models and forced perspective to depict the size differences between the characters; nowhere is it more fun to experience his technique than in this scene. Flora and Cootie are rarely in the frame together, instead trading close-ups and using Riley’s tricks to complete the act.

“It was a difficult process,” Washington admits. “I never looked at Jharrel in the eye. I always either looked at a piece of tape on a wall, a stick, or the occasional iPad with Jharrel’s face. And even that got glitchy.” Washington had to learn to act with a man who wasn’t there, to fall in love with an emotionless, 13-foot doll. “I really have a great affinity toward that thing now,” she says of the prop. “I spent a lot of time with it.”

What occurs between Flora and Cootie (or their stand-in models) is so much more than a sex scene, but an artistic exploration, something that can be said about much of Virgo. And because of that, Washington really shouldn’t be afraid for when her family watches “Balance Beam.” Besides, her older brother, John David, sat through it at the SXSW premiere just fine. He likely didn’t get caught up in the shots of his little sister engaged in the act, but more so the otherworldly nature of Virgo. That, along with the complex characters, is what drew Olivia Washington to the project initially.

“On paper, Flora’s the love interest, she’s there to propel the protagonist’s story,” she says. “However, in the world Boots creates, she’s propelling her own story and Cootie is helping her figure out her place, too.” Flora doesn’t say much, especially in the first half of the season, speaking more with her eyes, expressive smile, and tilts of her head. She’s not as boisterous as the other new additions to Cootie’s life, but the pair is drawn to each other because of their differences. “She found her alien in another person and they push each other, they grow with each other, they challenge each other,” Washington says.

Like Flora, there’s a quiet power to Washington. Her love for her family is just as clear as her love for her craft. She breaks into anecdotes about her siblings or surprising her mom, Pauletta Washington, for her birthday a few years back. Some may ring the nepo alarms when they see Olivia’s name on Virgo’s marquee, but one conversation with her and it’s clear she’s no “sit on your butt and let things come to you” scion.

After graduating from the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University, Washington got her start in regional theater. “I was auditioning for anything and everything,” she recalls. Using networks like Columbia Casting and Backstage, Washington was able to connect with other creators—many of whom were students in the Columbia MFA program—to create short films while nannying on the side to support herself.

Tory Burch cardigan, top and skirt; Patricia von Musulin earrings and bracelets.

“It’s not like I graduated as a star,” she says. “Every year, I did a bit more. It was a gradual progression and it helped me slowly build my confidence as an artist.” Washington embraced her day player status, landing small roles in big projects like Empire, 2019’s She’s Gotta Have It, and her father’s film, The Little Things. When John David was between seasons of Max’s Ballers, the siblings lived together in NYC, helping each other with their self-tapes and respective trainings. In fact, John David read lines with Olivia for her Virgo self-tape, recording it when she headed west for her mom’s birthday. It was a full circle moment, then, when John David accompanied his sister to the show’s premiere at SXSW in March. “He was my emotional-support big brother,” she says with a laugh. “He was sending photos back to the family group chat. It felt like my graduation.”

A graduation is apt, as after all this work, it does feel like Washington is on the precipice of something big. Of course, she hopes to follow up Virgo with another season, but she knows not to expect anything so typically linear from Riley. “We have no idea where it could go,” she says of the storyline. “It might not even pick up where it left off, but I would love to continue to explore this universe.” After that, she has a few other dream collaborators in mind, including Barry Jenkins and Jordan Peele. “Everything they make is so rich, and shows Black people in such a beautiful way,” she says. In general, though, she’ll “work with anybody”—as long as she can take on multidimensional roles like Flora.

It’s clear the character occupies a special place in Washington’s heart. She speaks of Flora and Virgo with heavy superlatives, calling a specific episode “the coolest one ever written,” her costars the “the funniest, smartest, most talented” people she knows—and the experience, “once-in-a-lifetime.” “I’ve never been part of anything like this before,” she says.

The Row coat and shirt; Church’s shoes; Patricia von Musulin earrings.

Hair by Lurissa Ingrid; Makeup by Shaina Ehrlich. Photo assistant: Nuvany David. Styling assistant: Fern Cerezo.