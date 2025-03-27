Separately, films from Leonardo DiCaprio and director Paul Thomas Anderson tend to light up the box offices and delight critics. So we can only imagine what their first collaboration, One Battle After Another, has in store. Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, the film is part political satire, part black comedy, and part action blockbuster. Read on for everything we know about One Battle After Another so far:

What is One Battle After Another about?

“When their evil enemy resurfaces after 16 years, a group of ex-revolutionaries reunites to rescue one of their own's daughter,” reads the film’s official and somewhat vague logline. Further plot details are blurry, but we can take some educated guesses about what the film is about by looking to Pynchon’s novel. Vineland is set in 1984, in a “zone of blessed anarchy in Northern California that is the last refuge of hippiedom,” per the book’s description. The trippy story is told in a series of flashbacks, with the characters remembering the country’s rocky transition from the 1960s into the ’80s. One Battle, however, is set in modern times. In fact, it’s Anderson’s first film in decades to be set in the present.

Who else is in the cast?

IndieWire reports that DiCaprio plays a civil rights activist who joins an anti-government group to combat an “alt-right” white supremacist organization. Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, and Alana Haim (who starred in Anderson’s last film, 2021’s Licorice Pizza) play DiCaprio’s fellow activists (and Taylor, specifically, plays the mother of his child, played by Chase Infiniti). Fellow Licorice Pizza alum Sean Penn plays a white nationalist leader, and Benicio del Toro, Shayna McHale, and Wood Harris have also joined the cast.

Taylor and DiCaprio in One Battle After Another YouTube/Warner Bros

What’s the buzz about the budget?

One Battle After Another reportedly had a budget of $140 million, which isn’t particularly notable save for the fact that Anderson typically doesn’t make big blockbusters. We’ll see how it pays off!

Is there a trailer?

The official trailer for the film dropped March 27, and was shared on DiCaprio’s brand new YouTube page (he joined the platform just for the occasion). In the frenetic clip, DiCaprio is on a chase to find his daughter, after a man named Steve Lockjaw (Penn) breaks into his home. In a flashback, we see Taylor doing target practice with a machine gun while heavily pregnant before her mother tells DiCaprio, “You are so unsuitable for my daughter. My child comes from a whole line of revolutionaries. And you look so lost.” To be fair, he does. Watch the trailer below:

When is the release date?

One Battle After Another will hit theaters on September 26, giving it plenty of time to compete in awards season.