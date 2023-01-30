Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and more A-list celebrities gathered together for dinner in Los Angeles on Saturday night to celebrate the 25th anniversary of makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills. During the dinner, which was also attended by Kris Jenner, Heidi Klum, and Rita Wilson, among others, the guests took a moment to acknowledge another milestone, Oprah Winfrey’s birthday. The multi-hyphenate, who turned 69 on Sunday, was in attendance at the event and was even presented with a cake of her own at one point in the evening.

“Happy birthday @Oprah,” Kardashian wrote on her story underneath a selfie of the two. “@SharonStone said it best last night toasting to you that you mean the world to the world.” The reality star also revealed the two-tiered, berry-covered cake given to Oprah at the dinner, which the former talk show host seemed elated to receive.

Instagram/@kimkardashian

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Oprah, who wore a brown, sequin-covered suit with a white silk top underneath, sat between Kardashian and Lopez at the dinner. While Kardashian kept it simple in a strapless brown dress, Lopez stuck to her usual glitz and wore a sheer mini dress with gold paillettes in a chevron pattern. The trio took photos together throughout the dinner before mingling with other guests like Cindy Crawford, Sofia Vergara, and Lori Harvey.

On Sunday, Oprah took to her website to share some thoughts on her birthday. “For me, it is such a reward to be turning 69 and to be strong and healthy,” she wrote on Oprah Daily. “This time last year, I was getting over a double knee operation, and now I have never felt better. As I turn 69, I choose not to focus on the number. For me, the number has always just been a marker. Instead, I choose to celebrate the time I’ve spent living, taking note of all the shifts, the wins, the accomplishments, how much I’ve grown over the past year and I look forward to all that is to come.”