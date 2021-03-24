What is your morning schedule like? Do you hit the snooze button a couple times before dragging yourself out of bed? Have you been known to linger in your shower to hear the end of Up First on NPR? Does the subway constantly sabotage your attempts to make to it to work on time? If so, your life is nothing like Orlando Bloom’s, whose morning is regimented down to the minute — and has the internet feeling serious Patrick Bateman energy.

“I wake up at around 6.30. I have a smart ring sleep tracker and the first thing I do is look at the app to see if I’ve had a good sleep and check my readiness for the day,” says Bloom, in a wild interview with The Times and not The Onion. Not sure why he needs an app to tell him if he slept well or not, but let’s continue.

“I chant for 20 minutes every day, religiously. I've had a Buddhist practice since I was 16, so that's infiltrated my whole being.” The use of the word “infiltrated” here is suspect, but maybe that’s an English thing.

“I like to earn my breakfast so I’ll just have some green powders that I mix with brain octane oil, a collagen powder for my hair and nails, and some protein.” This isn’t his breakfast. It’s a pre-breakfast containing brain octane oil. Is that FDA-approved?

At this point, “I’ll go for a hike while I listen to some Nirvana or Stone Temple Pilots.” Wonder if he’s ever heard of this underground band called Radiohead.

By now, it’s only 9:00am. He eats his actual breakfast, which is “usually porridge, a little hazelnut milk, cinnamon, vanilla paste, hazelnuts, goji berries, a vegan protein powder and a cup of PG Tip.” I do hope, for the sake of his sanity, he meal-preps this days in advance.

He also adores cows. “I’m 90 percent plant-based, so I’ll only eat a really good piece of red meat maybe once a month. I sometimes look at a cow and think, that’s the most beautiful thing ever.”

Naturally, the internet is bemused by Bloom’s admission — and seeming lack of self-awareness. And if there is one thing the internet loves to do, it is roast someone who is an unwitting parody of themselves.