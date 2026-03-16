On the biggest night in Hollywood, there are Oscar parties—and then there is simply “The Party.” Hosted annually by Guy Oseary and Madonna, the ultra-exclusive gathering has become the industry’s most coveted nightcap, where awards-season anxiety and adrenaline finally give way to all-out celebration.
Following the 98th annual Academy Awards ceremony, stars including this year’s presenters Demi Moore, Adrien Brody, and Nicole Kidman—as well as nominees Kate Hudson and Emma Stone—made their way to Oseary’s Los Angeles home. Sentimental Value director Joachim Trier and his leading lady Renate Reinsve, fresh off their win for Best International Feature Film, had a chance to reconnect and relax. Meanwhile, Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams, and François Arnaud, along with Love Story co-stars Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon, represented television’s newest It crowd.
Now in its 18th year, the soirée, co-sponsored by Gucci, remains famously private, with a strict no-phones policy and a guest list that reads like a roll call of Hollywood royalty. Once inside, Oscar winners, nominees, musicians, and fashion-world fixtures mingled in an inviting setting and let loose to late-night music, the whole affair curated under Madonna’s personal creative direction.
This year, co-sponsor Swadesh—the fashion and cultural initiative founded by Nita Ambani to champion India’s traditional arts and craftsmanship—helped transform the space with textile-wrapped walls, bespoke furnishings, and handcrafted accents woven throughout.
The only person permitted to capture the evening: JR. For nearly a decade, the photographer has invited guests to take part in a series of unforgettable snapshots featuring his signature whimsical style.
Scroll through for an exclusive look.
Renate Reinsve
Joachim Trier
Chase Infiniti
Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams and François Arnaud
Wagner Moura and Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy
Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams & François Arnaud
Josh Safdie
Karlie Kloss
In Gucci.
Keke Palmer, Joachim Trier and Mila Kunis
Palmer wears Gucci.
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal
Jeremy Allen White
In Gucci.
Tyriq Withers
In Gucci.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Jake Shane
Jake Shane
Anya Taylor-Joy
Zoey Deutch
Renate Reinsve
Joachim Trier
Jamie Mizrahi and Kate Hudson
Kyle MacLachlan and Desiree Gruber
Gruber and MacLachlan wear Swadesh.
Pritika Swarup
In Swadesh.