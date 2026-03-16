On the biggest night in Hollywood, there are Oscar parties—and then there is simply “The Party.” Hosted annually by Guy Oseary and Madonna, the ultra-exclusive gathering has become the industry’s most coveted nightcap, where awards-season anxiety and adrenaline finally give way to all-out celebration.

Following the 98th annual Academy Awards ceremony, stars including this year’s presenters Demi Moore, Adrien Brody, and Nicole Kidman—as well as nominees Kate Hudson and Emma Stone—made their way to Oseary’s Los Angeles home. Sentimental Value director Joachim Trier and his leading lady Renate Reinsve, fresh off their win for Best International Feature Film, had a chance to reconnect and relax. Meanwhile, Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams, and François Arnaud, along with Love Story co-stars Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon, represented television’s newest It crowd.

Now in its 18th year, the soirée, co-sponsored by Gucci, remains famously private, with a strict no-phones policy and a guest list that reads like a roll call of Hollywood royalty. Once inside, Oscar winners, nominees, musicians, and fashion-world fixtures mingled in an inviting setting and let loose to late-night music, the whole affair curated under Madonna’s personal creative direction.

This year, co-sponsor Swadesh—the fashion and cultural initiative founded by Nita Ambani to champion India’s traditional arts and craftsmanship—helped transform the space with textile-wrapped walls, bespoke furnishings, and handcrafted accents woven throughout.

The only person permitted to capture the evening: JR. For nearly a decade, the photographer has invited guests to take part in a series of unforgettable snapshots featuring his signature whimsical style.

Scroll through for an exclusive look.

Renate Reinsve

Joachim Trier

Chase Infiniti

Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams and François Arnaud

Wagner Moura and Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy

Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams & François Arnaud

Josh Safdie

Karlie Kloss In Gucci.

Keke Palmer, Joachim Trier and Mila Kunis Palmer wears Gucci.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

Jeremy Allen White In Gucci.

Tyriq Withers In Gucci.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Jake Shane Jake Shane

Anya Taylor-Joy

Zoey Deutch

Renate Reinsve

Joachim Trier

Jamie Mizrahi and Kate Hudson

Kyle MacLachlan and Desiree Gruber Gruber and MacLachlan wear Swadesh.