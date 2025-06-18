Every year, there’s a breakout TV star who seems to emerge from nowhere and completely captivates audiences. Last year, it was arguably Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd. This year, it’s Adolescence’s Owen Cooper. With his unnerving turn as Jamie—a 13-year-old accused of murdering a classmate in the gripping limited series—Cooper delivered a performance with the searing depth and precision of a seasoned actor, despite it being his first ever role. Naturally, the newcomer was nervous to share the screen with industry heavyweights such as the show’s cocreator and costar Stephen Graham, as well as The Crown’s Ashley Walters, especially given that each approximately hour-long episode was filmed in a single take. “I was worrying I couldn’t learn the lines,” Cooper recalls. “But I pulled it off.” That’s an understatement: Adolescence became a global sensation, sparking conversations about technology and toxic masculinity, and Cooper is now at the center of the Emmys conversation—not just as a potential nominee, but as a clear frontrunner.

How did Adolescence come into your life?

I auditioned six or seven times, and I was waiting to hear for about a month. I came home from school, and my mum said, “You got it!” And then I was buzzing. I don’t think I screamed, but I just started running everywhere. Two weeks later, I had to actually do the part.

Have you watched the show?

No. I don’t watch anything with me in it. I don’t watch interviews. I just hate watching myself. It’s weird.

Has anyone made you starstruck?

I met Robert De Niro on a show a couple of months ago, and I didn’t know what to say. I was shaking. I think that’s the only time I’ve been starstruck. So far!

What's your favorite television show?

Stranger Things. I’ve met Millie Bobby Brown, but Steve’s my favorite character.

Cooper wears a Dior Men T-shirt.

Do you have a favorite Halloween costume?

I was Michael Myers. I love Scream, and I think Ghostface is the coolest villain, but Michael Myers has always been my favorite. It was an amazing costume: I had the knife and everything. It was not a real knife, of course.

Who were some of your cinematic crushes?

When I was younger, it was always Natalie Portman, but only in [Star Wars: Episode II] Attack of the Clones. And then it was Emma Watson—Hermione.

What TV show or film makes you cry?

The Impossible. I think I've watched that about 30 times, and I cried every single time. The Impossible was the film where I looked at Tom Holland and wanted to be an actor because of that. And then you've got to cry at Titanic. Titanic's got to be in there. And Toy Story. When Buzz fell down the stairs and broke his arm, I used to cry every single time.

Do you have a go-to karaoke song?

It's probably “Don't Look Back in Anger,” by Oasis. That’s probably my song. I'm going to see them in Heaton Park. I've seen Liam live. I've not seen Noel live, but I like Liam more.

If they did a film about Oasis, you could play Liam Gallagher.

I hope so. I don’t think I could pull off his accent, though.

