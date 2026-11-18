On an unseasonably warm Sunday in October, Parker Posey, who currently stars in Martin McDonagh’s Wild Horse Nine, accepted an invitation to enter Kembra Pfahler’s inner sanctum: a near-empty railroad apartment in Manhattan’s East Village, where the walls, ceiling, floors, piano, shelves, salt shakers—you name it—are painted in the same tile-red hue.

Pfahler is one of underground New York’s most original figures, a star best known for raw live performances in which she paints her nude body and wears three-tiered fright wigs extending two-and-a-half feet above her blackened snarl. Posey was there “not as a subject to be styled, but as a collaborator to be transformed,” as Pfahler put it, through “bows, wigs, body paint, ritual, humor, and a distinct sense of the theatrical feminine”—or what she calls “the visual language” of her punk–and–performance art project, the Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black. True to Pfahler’s fearless form, the shoot unfolded as a series of provocations: “Is Parker becoming one of Kembra’s collaborators? Is she being initiated? Is she wearing a wig, a balaclava, or body paint? Is she dressed as Kembra, or is she dressed as Parker dressed as Kembra?”

Both Posey, 58, and Pfahler, 65, emerged as emblematic fixtures on New York’s 1990s downtown scene, known for resisting conventions. Posey amassed a following with her breakout film, Party Girl, which fixed her image in the public imagination as an indie It girl and thrift-store clotheshorse who painted the town red; Pfahler gained notoriety as a flesh-baring provocateur who literally painted her body red. Twenty years ago, Posey was walking down a cobblestoned street in SoHo when a shock of color appeared before her. It was Pfahler, naked and painted, surrounded by rapt crowds outside of Jeffrey Deitch’s gallery on Wooster Street. “I only happened upon her by accident,” Posey said. “I’ll never forget seeing her.” Pfahler, for her part, was recently asked by a brand to do a photo shoot modeled after Posey’s librarian transformation in Party Girl.

Posey wears a Gucci top and pants. Kembra Pfahler wears her own clothing (throughout).

Despite decades of orbiting cinema and theater scenes—Posey started out in Off Broadway productions and experimental acting workshops, while Pfahler was a regular at museums and underground performance spaces—they had never actually met until this shoot. Predictably, the self-described “indie tramp” and the oft-called “shock-art godmother” turned out to be natural creative partners. “She’s one of my favorite actors,” Pfahler said of Posey. “Her face is so iconic. Basically, any movie she’s ever done is in my top 10.” (She especially loves Best in Show, Josie and the Pussycats, and Superman Returns.) “I felt an immediate kinship,” Posey said. “It was symbiotic. I felt like a sister to her—or like one of her students.” From the beginning, Pfahler wanted the collaboration to be staged in her apartment, where she has lived since the 1980s. Despite its resemblance to an emergency light, the space is monastic. “I don’t have any dishes, any towels, or anything domestic on any level,” she says. (“Empty-shelf syndrome” is how she described her approach to interior design.) The sparseness allows the apartment to be “a launching pad into my new ideas.”

Posey wears a Gucci gown with attached necklace; Dinosaur Designs rings; Jimmy Choo shoes.

The first of Posey’s outfits was a Gucci gown adorned with a tangle of necklaces sitting like a ruff at her throat. Gathering the diaphanous fabric in one hand, Posey climbed into a freestanding tub in the kitchen, where a black wig the size of a juvenile bear sat on a red table. Posey stood with one leg jutting out of a side slit, as a playlist of 1960s spaghetti western soundtracks twanged from iPhone speakers. The two women then changed into matching cat-eye glasses and black suiting. Pfahler was in her own ensemble, which leaned a smidge sinister; Posey, wearing The Row, was more streamlined. To complete the look, Pfahler wrapped a red headscarf around Posey’s face. “It’s almost more…not tied back…more tight, like a bandage,” Pfahler said, gently knotting the fabric with the exacting precision of an origami sculptor. “I really don’t think there are that many people who have that visage.”

Posey wears The Row jacket and pants; stylist’s own headscarf.

They climbed a small ladder in the next room and sat on the edge of Pfahler’s lofted single bed. On her phone, Pfahler pulled up an image of Carroll Borland, the 1930s actor who more or less invented the idea of the undead ingénue with her waist-length dark hair and minimalist shroud. Posey countered with a different heroine from the madwomen canon: ZaSu Pitts in Greed, Erich von Stroheim’s 1924 silent psychological drama, which originally ran for nine grim hours before being trimmed down to two. “It’s a really creepy movie, and ZaSu Pitts was obviously tormented,” Posey said. “Women are always getting their limits pushed.” Pfahler nodded her wrapped head. “The world is more misogynistic than ever,” she noted.

A longtime model whose tear sheets include a 1996 Calvin Klein Jeans ad and editorials for Italian Vogue and Penthouse, Pfahler grew up at the beach in Los Angeles, around the South Bay. Her father was one of the stars of Bruce Brown’s 1958 surf film Slippery When Wet. Her aunt Karen Rea was a Hollywood casting director whose credits include Ghostbusters and Death Becomes Her. “I was born around the film industry, which meant being born into this atmosphere that was really sexist and racist and kind of appalling,” Pfahler said. She spent her childhood frequenting film sets, and at the age of 9 she was cast in a Kodak commercial. “I really love movies, despite not really getting along too well with the Los Angeles world.”

Kembra Pfahler

Pfahler is also, in her own way, a screen siren—or at least a leading face of the Cinema of Transgression, the 1980s and ’90s Lower East Side film movement that rejected polish and professionalism for low-budget Dionysian celebrations of feminism, glamour, and bodily freedom. (Sewing Circle, a 1992 short by Richard Kern, shows Pfahler, clad in a Young Republicans T-shirt, garter belt, and black stockings, “undergoing an unusual form of elective surgery,” as one New York Times critic put it.) Pfahler’s first self-titled monograph, published by Rizzoli in March, documents her more than four decades of body paint, butt prints, and blackened teeth. The editing process was not easy for an artist who abstains from “yesterbating,” a term Pfahler coined for revisiting old works. “I don’t like to think about the past too much,” she said. Still, working on the retrospective gave her “a kind of renewed appreciation for all the hard work that happened over the past four decades.”

Posey, whose favorite color is also red, left Laurel, Mississippi, at 18 to study drama at SUNY Purchase. There, one of her professors mentioned that she reminded him of the ’70s-era character actor Karen Black, whose career bridged pulp and prestige across an oeuvre spanning Dennis Hopper’s 1969 counterculture landmark Easy Rider, Robert Altman’s seminal 1975 satire Nashville, and Rob Zombie’s cult 2003 horror–black comedy House of 1000 Corpses. It was around the time that Posey was a student that Pfahler, recovering from a mugging, caught Trilogy of Terror, the 1975 American made-for-television horror anthology film famous for Black’s portrayal of a woman terrorized in her apartment by a Zuni fetish doll. Pfahler was transfixed, and soon after adopted Black’s name for her stage act, deconstructing B-movie tropes. Karen Black, it turned out, was a North Star for both women, long before either had heard of the other. “It’s interesting how intuition reveals something true,” Posey said.

In her movie roles, Posey has unselfconsciously walked the line between daffiness and depth—whether she’s playing a neurotic stage mother to a Weimaraner in Best in Show or a flamboyantly fascist record executive in Josie and the Pussycats, the Y2K flop turned midnight repertory staple. In The White Lotus, her louche, lorazepam-laced turn as a pouty, privileged wife and mother earned her awards recognition and endless memes. Lately, she has gone broader still. Her role as host of The Mob, Hulu’s new reality competition in which contestants cosplay as Italian Mobsters, feels like an extension of her improvised caricature work in Christopher Guest’s mockumentaries. In a parade of patterned caftans and candy-colored turbans, she slices garlic with a razor blade, tells contestants to “take the whole cannoli,” and delivers lines like “You gotta step it up if you wanna get paid.”

Posey wears a Max Mara trenchcoat; Dinosaur Designs rings.

To play the ruddy, sun-worn wife of a CIA agent in Wild Horse Nine, Posey tinted her skin, freckled her face, and gingered her hair. Wearing a leopard-print housecoat onesie and red 1970s bell-bottoms reproduced from her own closet, she nearly steals the movie, despite her brief screen time and a cast that includes Sam Rockwell, John Malkovich, and Steve Buscemi.

“You needed an actress who could come into the film 25 minutes in, grab it and Sam Rockwell by the throat—metaphorically speaking—be funny as hell, then turn on a dime and make the scene far sadder, and their relationship instantly real and deep,” McDonagh said. “You needed someone with unbelievable comedy and acting chops to do that in such a short space of time.” He compared Posey and Rockwell’s telephone tête-à-têtes in the film to “a tennis match with two greats, when both players need to be at the top of their game, like John McEnroe versus Jimmy Connors in the early ’80s.”

Back at the W shoot, the final round of transformations required space beyond the red walls. At a photo studio a few blocks away, Pfahler donned her body paint with the ease of a nurse changing into scrubs. “I’m not really the kind of person who is embraced, and I don’t think the way I present myself will ever be,” she said, applying her own eye makeup using a Sharpie and Wite-Out. “But I’ve always loved transformation.” Posey’s hands, painted red to match Pfahler, were punctuated with black talon-like nails. She would have gone full body paint, she explained, but she was due at a Q&A to promote Wild Horse Nine as soon as she left the set. “I’m an actor,” she asserted matter-of-factly. “I like to look like other people, like characters. I would like to be in Planet of the Apes and go through all that makeup and prosthetics, or at least change my nose for a part if I felt I needed to.”

Posey wears a Gucci top and pants.

Then came the manes. Hairstylist Jimmy Paul teased the two wigs, affixing white roses to Posey’s and cutout paper bows to Pfahler’s. When the massive pieces were lowered onto each of their heads, the effect was palpable. Posey was, by any reasonable description, a Pfahler acolyte. Side by side, the two women nearly merged into a single storm cloud. And yet, despite the voluptuousness, Posey was still very much herself. “Parker-ish,” said Pfahler, staring at her collaborator, tears of joy trickling down her red-painted cheeks. For her part, Posey said she has long admired how Pfahler, as well as performance artists such as Christeene, Dynasty Handbag, and Jack Ferver, continue “making their impressions in person. They are bold enough to need that relationship to the act of the art they’re creating. It is a strange and beautiful gift.”

Kembra Pfahler wears The Row shoes; Pfahler’s own clothing. Parker Posey wears a Max Mara trenchcoat; Dinosaur Designs rings; Jimmy Choo shoes

Posey’s friends have, for years, urged her to stage her own one-woman show. “I don’t feel strong enough yet to break out in a solo performance,” she said. “If I ever did, it would feel more like performance art than stand-up, but it takes a lot of guts.” Posey has spent more than three decades working in the film industry, which, whether independent or mainstream, remains male-dominated. “This photo shoot captured a moment where that wasn’t the case,” Posey said. “What registered most, at first and throughout the day, is how much women are excluded from the boys club of art and business.” The collaboration with Pfahler had been something rare: The actor and the artist were one and the same. “She was my muse,” Posey said of Pfahler, “and I was hers.”

Hair by Jimmy Paul at Susan Price NYC; makeup by Yumi Lee at Streeters; manicure by Jin Soon Choi for JinSoon Nails at Home Agency. Set design by Spencer Vrooman.

Production: Ap Studio, Inc; Executive Producer: Alexis Piqueras; Producer: Blayke Kogan; Production Coordinator: Elizabeth Ruckelshaus; Photography Assistants: Storm Harper, Brandyn Liu; Digital Technician: Jordan Zuppa; Postproduction: Studio Rm; Tailor: Lindsay Wright; Stylist’s Assistants: Dylan Gue, Kayla Perno, Celeste Roh; Hairstylist’s Assistant: Felicia Burrows; Makeup Assistants: Moe Iwama, Rio Kinoshita; Manicurist’s Assistant: Rachel Arreola; Set Assistants: Taja Feistner, Bijan Souri; Production Assistants: Linette Estrella, Max Jang, Laszlo Meresz, Ariana Kristedja, Diego Salcedo.