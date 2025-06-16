Patrick Schwarzenegger on The White Lotus, Arnold’s Advice, & Hotel Breakfast Hacks

For Patrick Schwarzenegger, The White Lotus has been a long time coming. The 31-year-old actor and, yes, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger has held supporting roles in Gen V (the spin-off of The Boys) and the true crime miniseries The Staircase, where he starred alongside Colin Firth and his White Lotus costar Parker Posey. But landing a coveted part on Mike White’s hugely popular HBO Max anthology was the USC alum’s “holy grail.” When he received the script, he immediately clocked his character, Saxon Ratliff, as the spiritual successor to the jerky roles previously played by Jake Lacy and Theo James in the show’s first two seasons. “I was a little nervous to take on another douche role and have to live up to their hype,” he says. He was also wary of how viewers might respond to his protein shake–chugging finance bro turned wannabe yogi. Even worse, Schwarzenegger had to suffer in silence, as he refused to spoil the series for even his fiancée, model Abby Champion. “I didn’t want to ruin the experience for her as a viewer.”

Luckily, audiences ate up Saxon, and especially his special bond with his younger brother, Lochlan (played by Sam Nivola). By the end of the eight-episode season, the despicable Saxon had not only survived, but managed to attain a tiny shred of likability. And with his convincing performance, Schwarzenegger is now a strong Emmys contender.

Were you a fan of The White Lotus prior to getting the part?

During Covid, me, my fiancée, and my mom lived together, and we became obsessed with season 1. So, when I got an email asking for a self-tape audition for The Secret Garden, written and directed by Mike White, I knew that it was really The White Lotus. I had to do five auditions. The final one was the scene where the two girls are telling me that I had a threesome with my brother, and I’m just melting in my lounge chair. That was a fun one to do. To prepare, I was with my real brother, Christopher, and he was playing the two girl parts. He started reading them, and he said the line “I didn’t force your brother to jerk you off.” Christopher said, “What happens in this?!” I was like, “Dude, just read it.” And I had to swear him to secrecy.

Mike White makes his casts take the Enneagram test. Do you remember your number?

I took many tests—compatibility tests, the narcissist test, I don’t even know. I can’t remember my Enneagram number, but Aimee Lou [Wood] had some full story about who I was in my past life, why I was born in September, and my Virgo sign and my rising moon and all these different things. I love her. She’s such a great human, great actress, and great friend.

Audiences loved her, but they also ended up liking Saxon.

I’ve had some really weird experiences the past 10, 12 weeks with White Lotus coming out. Last week, I was at the gym with two of my friends, and a guy walked up to me and said, “I love your work, and I had to come over to you because my boyfriend just booked playing Saxon Ratliff in The Tight Lotus.” I said, “What is that?” And he said, “Tight Lotus—it’s a new porno coming out!” And I said, “Excuse me?” And he goes, “Yeah—he’s playing you.” I was like, “Oh my god!”

Schwarzenegger wears The Row shirt and pants.

Were you a theatrical child?

My parents have videos of me dressed up in the living room, pretending to be the weatherman or re-creating scenes. I did theater when I was a little kid. I asked my dad yesterday if he remembers going to my plays when I was in theater school. I’m still in theater classes. I have been for the past 11 or 12 years since I graduated college.

Did you visit your dad’s sets growing up?

I grew up on a set. It was my favorite. My dad would yank me out of school early. My friends and I would sit in the back of his Hummer, and he would drive us over to Universal Studios. When it was his lunch break, he had a golf cart, and he would drive us around to Jaws, King Kong, and Jurassic Park. We’d always end up at the craft truck. It was the one time my dad let us eat unhealthy. It was heaven.

I’ve heard you’re really healthy now.

I eat a lot, but I’m healthy. The thing they don’t tell you when you book The White Lotus is that when you stay at the White Lotus, it’s not cheap. You would think you would get all the food for free when you’re working there, but it’s still a hotel. When you order room service or go to the restaurant, you’re paying for the five-star hotel. But breakfast is included, so I gamed the system. At 7 a.m., I would show up and I’d have my breakfast and coffee, and then I’d go to the gym around 9 or 10. And then, after my workout, at 10:59, I’d show up for the end of breakfast, and I’d just devour it. I was probably the least profitable customer for the Four Seasons. I don’t think they’ll ever have me back.

You studied business at USC. Was that your dad’s advice?

He was always like, “Look, if you want to do acting, great, but let me tell you from firsthand experience: I’ve been more successful and made more money in business than I have in film. Also, if you become a big movie star and you do two movies a year, you’re working eight months of the year. What are you going to do for the other four months?” He was always telling stories about actors he knew who didn’t understand finances. So he kind of egged me on to go to business school. I’m glad I did.

Prada top and pants; Schwarzenegger’s own jewelry.

Do you get starstruck even though you grew up around so many famous people?

There are maybe three people I’ve gotten really starstruck by: Guy Fieri, Brad Pitt, and Leo[nardo DiCaprio]. I asked for a photo with Guy Fieri, but not with Brad Pitt or Leo. And then I get starstruck when I’m working with someone I respect and look up to, like Colin Firth.

You were both great in The Staircase. Do you think Michael Peterson killed his wife?

Yeah, come on. I mean, you have two [women] who end up dead at the bottom of the stairs. It’s crazy.

Did you have any cinematic crushes when you were a kid?

I loved Cameron Diaz growing up, in Charlie’s Angels and The Mask. And Jessica Alba. Paul Walker was also up there. He was just Mr. Cool.

What’s your pet peeve?

My fiancée sometimes cracks her neck when I’m about to fall asleep. I hear it, and it wakes me up. I also think it’s a little odd when people wear sandals to the airport, and then they take their shoes off on the plane and they’re barefoot. Also, tuna fish on a plane is a no.

Do you have any secret skills?

I’m a coffee connoisseur. I was the person on The White Lotus set who sent people to different coffee shops. My house looks like I’m in a laboratory, like I’m Walter White. I have these different beakers and systems for cold brew. I like strong black coffee, like, gasoline strong. I don’t like watery coffee. It has to jolt me.

Do you sing karaoke? What’s your go-to song?

Karaoke is fun for two different types of people, those who are professional, great singers, and those who are awful. I’m awful, and I know I’m awful. The White Lotus set had a lot of karaoke nights. Tayme [Thapthimthong], who plays Gaitok, the security guard, comes out and starts singing these beautiful songs. Then he reveals to everyone that he was on Thailand’s version of American Idol. Natasha [Rothwell] is also an amazing singer. And then, obviously, Lisa [Manobal]. Jason Isaacs and I sang “We Are Family,” and Parker Posey and I sang George Michael’s “Freedom! [‘90]” and “Faith.”

Are you more like a cat or a dog?

I’m a dog. I love snacks, lounging around, and going out on walks. I like being with other people. I feel like cats are off on their own.

