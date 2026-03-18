She’s conquered the runways. Made cameos in music videos for Charli xcx and Doja Cat. Now, Alex Consani has her sights set on the silver screen. The 2024 Model of the Year winner is set to make her acting debut in Peaked, the hotly anticipated upcoming A24 comedy by Molly Gordon. Amongst her many co-stars? Man of the moment Connor Storrie.

Although Consani is renowned among the fashion set for her killer walk, a younger crowd might know her for her comedic presence on TikTok. A foray into acting, especially with a comedic-tilt, was only natural. Even better, the film seems to be one of the hottest packages in Hollywood with Gen Z icons, Academy Award winners, and beloved character actors all in the mix.

Here, everything to know about Peaked.

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What is Peaked about?

Peaked “follows the two girls who traumatized you in high school as they try to relive their glory days at their 10-year reunion,” according to Deadline.

Who is in the Peaked cast?

Joining Consani and Storrie is a stacked cast of industry veterans and newcomers. Also attached to the project are Sex Education star Emma Mackey, Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley, Laura Dern and her daughter Jaya Harper, comedian Mitra Jouhari, Levon Hawke, The Bachelorette veteran Gabby Windey, Amy Sedaris, Owen Thiele, and Emil Wakim.

Gordon is set to star in the movie, in addition to writing and directing it with Allie Levitan. The project marks Gordon’s second directorial effort after 2023’s Theater Camp, which she also starred in alongside Ben Platt.

“Peaked is a movie I wrote with my best friend Allie Levitan,” Gordon said in a February interview. “It’s been a long journey to get here, and I feel incredibly grateful to be creating something funny and heart-forward in this insane time.”

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Does Peaked have a release date?

Not yet, Peaked is still in the early stages of development.