Phoebe Dynevor Won’t Be Ignored

If you only knew Phoebe Dynevor from her career-making role in the first season of Bridgerton, you might have been shocked to see her transform into the ambitious hedge fund analyst Emily in the erotic corporate thriller Fair Play. The feature film debut from writer-director Chloe Domont presents an unflinching look at thorny sexual politics in the workplace as told through the story of a couple whose relationship is corroded by the hunger for power and success. And while Dynevor says she “understood Emily on a very personal level,” the British star admits she doesn’t agree with many of the choices made by her complicated character. “But I certainly understood them,” Dynevor tells W’s editor-at-large, Lynn Hirschberg. Below, Dynevor talks about her path to Hollywood, her failed career in the service industry, and the movie that always makes her cry.

How did Fair Play come into your life?

I read the script, and then I read it again and again, and I couldn't quite believe what I was reading. Then I was very lucky to Zoom with Chloe and beg her to give me the part.

Did you always want to be an actor?

Yes. I begged my parents for a long time until they finally gave in and let me go to an open audition. I was 11. It was a casting call for the lead role of Lyra Belacqua in The Golden Compass. From then on, I was hooked. When I was 14, I did a show in England called Waterloo Road. It was my first part, and I didn’t understand continuity, so I dyed my hair midshoot—it went from being red to really dark brown overnight—and they were like, Oh my god.

Did you ever have other jobs between roles?

I worked as a cocktail waitress. I was so bad at it. I’d spill drinks over everyone. I thought about giving up acting, but I’d get sucked back in quite quickly. And then there was Bridgerton. When they told me I had the part, I was at Urth Caffé in L.A., and I nearly passed out. My schedule came in, and it was Monday, horseback riding; Tuesday, piano lessons; Wednesday, dance lessons. My life changed overnight.

Have you ever had any celebrity crushes?

I remember vividly having a crush on the young boy who played Peter Pan in Hook. I also had a lot of girl crushes. Rihanna was a big one. She’s sensational.

What movie makes you cry?

The Notebook. There’s that big “we should be together” moment, and it gets me every time.

Where was your first kiss?

I played a doubles tennis match with these two boys when I was 13. One of the boys, named Oscar, walked me home, and we had a kiss. I didn’t know that he was going to open his mouth. I remember running home and washing my mouth out with mouthwash. I expected it to be like the movies—just very kind of slow and sweet. But 13-year-olds are very messy.

Do you have a go-to karaoke song?

I like doing Nicki Minaj songs because I think it's quite funny. I recently did “Moment 4 Life” at a bar in Korea. It went terribly, but it was so fun.

