Colin Dodgson

Colin Dodgson

Indonesia and Fiji, 2023–2025

I grew up surfing, and it’s always still such a joy for me to get a week or two to just do that. I tend to go alone to these places because they’re so remote, but I often meet other traveling surfers on the trips. Sometimes I stay friends with them, and other times I never see them again.

Dana Scruggs

Dana Scruggs

Paris, Summer 2023

My favorite thing to do in Paris is walk for miles and miles. During my first trip, many years ago, I booked a hostel in Montmartre, which wasn’t as nice of a neighborhood as it is now. I was really disappointed because it didn’t look like the Paris that I had seen in the movies. On the verge of just going home, I decided to start walking and eventually ended up in the Latin Quarter, where I saw a little shingle advertising rooms for €50 a night. The place was cute, clean, right around the corner from Notre-Dame, and I had my own bathroom. I have believed in the power of walking in Paris ever since.

Campbell Addy

Campbell Addy

Sierra Leone, Summer 2023

One of the most special moments of this trip was visiting the homeland of my dear friend IB Kamara (above). The photo at the right was taken in a local restaurant, over cassava leaf, laughter, and shared presence. Outside of my fashion and art work, I’ve always photographed children. To me, they embody innocence in its purest form. After spending the day in Big Wharf, Freetown, I was completely taken by them—their joy, shyness, curiosity, confidence.

Anthony Seklaoui

Anthony Seklaoui

Tokyo, December 2023

On my way to Australia—a country I hadn’t been back to in 20 years—to surprise my family for Christmas, I stopped in Tokyo. The flight is so long that breaking it up with a layover felt like the perfect excuse to finally discover the city. I was wandering around a neighborhood where I was meeting friends for lunch, killing time before they arrived. Every corner felt worth photographing. I have no idea who this girl is. A split second after taking the first shot, I spotted her walking in the distance and decided to wait, letting her step into the frame.

Joaquín Laguinge

Joaquín Laguinge

Southern California, March 2026

I managed to have some days off to explore Los Angeles and Palm Springs. I was with my assistant, and we drove all over. The best memory was just getting lost, stopping wherever we felt there was something interesting to see. I discovered the Schindler House, the Eames House, and the [Frederick R.] Weisman Art Foundation, plus some great tacos at the restaurant Escuela.

Carlijn Jacobs

Carlijn Jacobs

Chiang Rai, Thailand, August 2024

I took this photo in the Long Neck Karen Village. The women living there are famous for golden rings that they wear around their necks. Some of the temples there are so big and incredibly ornate—they are almost surreal.

Bolade Banjo

Bolade Banjo

Norfolk, England, August 2018

These photos of my friends Milo, Nick, James, and Ben were taken the first summer we were all back from school or off work. We did some swimming in a stream or local lakes, although I wasn’t the strongest swimmer at the time. We also made the most of the weather and went for three- or four-hour walks and brought packed lunches. Sometimes they’d be cut short because we were chased from field to field by a herd of cows.

Venetia Scott

Venetia Scott

Cornwall, England, August 2004

This was taken in the valley near our barn in Cornwall. The girls—Lola, my daughter, and her friend Evie—named the river the Mongoli. My best memory is seeing their faces protesting at having their picture taken.

Talia Chetrit

Talia Chetrit

Upstate New York, June 2022

This photograph is of my son, my partner, and my parents. After spending a week together, we began to drift into our own rhythms—separate, but still in one another’s company.

Nikolai von Bismarck

Nikolai von Bismarck

Athens, Amorgos, Patmos, Astypalea, and Spetses, Various Years

Greece is somewhere I always love traveling to—both alone and with family and friends. One of my favorite memories was the huge sandstorm I experienced in Athens when shooting the abandoned Ellinikon International Airport a couple years ago.