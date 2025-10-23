PinkPantheress Brings Her “Old Navy Manager” Style to a New Campaign With Anna Sui

PinkPantheress’s personal style defies easy categorization. Since the 24-year-old British singer first strutted onto the scene in 2021—little handbag tucked under her arm, as has become her calling card—with a trio of inescapable tracks on the overnight starmaker that is TikTok, she’s become known as much for her playfully haphazard outfits as her infectious brand of boundary-pushing electro-pop.

The singer gained even more of a cult following two years later when she and Ice Spice released their cheeky duet, “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” which sounds like if a genius Y2K ringtone was given the proper songwriting treatment (it’s now a certified platinum hit). PinkPantheress quickly became a regular fixture on both For You Pages and the front rows of shows like Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood, and Louis Vuitton.

There’s a method to her sartorial madness. The musician, born Victoria Beverley Walker in Bath, England, has been studying fashion, like many of her peers, on apps like Pinterest; she credits hours spent scrolling vintage catwalk videos and archival mood boards as her style education. Now, with skinny 1930s movie-star brows, stick-straight hair (recently dyed a warm red with feathery bangs), and a penchant for dressing like a “young auntie,” as she once said, PinkPantheress is the aspirational definition of doing your own thing.

Photo courtesy of Old Navy

That quality makes her perfect to star in the campaign for Old Navy’s new collaboration with Anna Sui. The mega retailer tapped the iconic NYC designer for a capsule, which PinkPantheress said is a highly personal collaboration. The singer’s oft-memed style has been affectionately compared to that of an Old Navy manager, a description she embraced—once she learned what the American store is. “I ended up looking into that when I got those comparisons,” she tells W ahead of the campaign launch. “And places like that, I really enjoy shopping at. Places that feel like they’re for mixing and matching, as opposed to having to buy one piece that’s hella expensive.”

Below, PinkPantheress talks about working with Anna Sui, wearing heels as a tall girl, and why, when it comes to fashion, fortune favors the bold:

You just released a remix version of your Fancy That mixtape, featuring an incredible range of artists including Kylie Minogue, Oklou, Anitta, Zara Larsson, and Ravyn Lenae. How did that happen?

It was very exciting. I’m glad I got the opportunity to bring such random artists together. That’s why it was so fun. I wanted people to realize the scope of my taste. It’s also exciting to hear such different voices all in one place.

What was it like working with Anna Sui?

She was very lovely. We were talking about how we got to where we are now in our lives. I really like her niece, Chase [Sui Wonders], and we were talking about her and how our generation has the chance to really flourish and be creative. It was an inspiring conversation, considering that Anna herself is such a veteran.

Photo courtesy of Old Navy

People love to dissect your personal style online. How would you describe it?

I would say my personal style is quite kitsch. And I don’t think enough people dress kitsch. People concern themselves a lot with, Does this clash? Does this go together? But when you just take the plunge and dress the way you want to, you realize how free you can be.

What are your favorite places to shop?

I pretty much thrift everything. When I first came to America, I was introduced to a ton of shops I’d never heard of or been able to shop at—we have the Salvation Army, but you guys have Goodwill.

What was your first major fashion purchase?

I’ve honestly never made one!

You always seem like you’re having fun with fashion. What’s your approach to getting dressed?

My priority in getting dressed is the fit. I’m obsessed with colors and shapes, and I don’t care if things clash, or are quite jarring or ugly. I pretty much only care about how it looks on the body. That’s why I end up wearing so many bits and pieces that seem a little off. I’m more focused on how it fits me than any regard to pattern and design.

Who were some of the icons or inspirations that shaped your style?

Beyoncé. She knows exactly what suits her and what flatters her. She wouldn’t put something on just because it’s flashy; she’ll only wear something if it complements her body. I also love Kate Moss. I really enjoy British style, like Vivienne Westwood vibes.

You’re part of the generation that carries a little purse everywhere, even on stage.

I enjoy having a purse with me because it completes the outfit. It’s an accessory. I don’t wear too much jewelry, so having a bag makes an outfit look more put together.

Do you have any fashion regrets?

Maybe how I used to dress when I was a teenager. It was quite emo. I would wear five belts at once and gross Amazon-bought T-shirts. But it’s also very natural, growing up.

What’s the best piece of fashion advice you’ve picked up on set?

Honestly, not to be afraid of hats. On this set, they had really nice, huge hats and fabulous berets. Also, I’m five-foot-nine, so as a tall girl, it’s okay to wear boots. Sometimes when you wear heels, you feel a bit self-conscious, like you’re overdressed. But it’s okay to get out of your comfort zone.