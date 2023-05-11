Emma Stone Will Creep You Out In The Poor Things Trailer

Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos are reuniting once again for a surreal new film, Poor Things. The film is a story of “love, discovery and scientific daring” based on Alasdair Grey’s novel of the same name.

Set in the Victorian era, Poor Things follows Belle Baxter (Stone), a Frankenstein-like woman brought back from the dead after her brain is replaced with that of her unborn child. In the first brief teaser for the film, a ghostly pale, dark-haired Stone wanders, dances and runs around a dreamlike landscape, at one point saying, “I am finding being alive fascinating” before spitting out her food at a dinner table.

The film also stars Willem Dafoe as the scientist who brings Belle back to life; the stacked cast also includes Mark Ruffalo, Jerrod Carmichael, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, Margaret Qualley, Kathryn Hunter, Suzy Bemba and Wayne Brett.

The role marks Stone’s first major film feature since 2021’s Disney movie Cruella, which told the origin story of 101 Dalmatians’ iconic villain. It’s her third collaboration with Lanthimos; she received an Oscar nod for her turn in the enigmatic Greek director’s 2018 period drama The Favourite. She’s also in his upcoming film And, which stars Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer.

In his 2019 W cover story (for which he shot Emma Stone with a cast of 15 dogs), Lanthimos noted that his “films are meant to be somewhat disturbing. I prefer to shake things up in an engaging way.” If the Poor Things teaser is any indication, that’s exactly what he’s done here: