Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are reuniting for the rare reboot we can root for: the pair is preparing to whisk audiences back into the witchy world of their 1998 fantasy film, Practical Magic. Rumors about the sequel have been in the ether since last summer, but the project is now definitely in the works, with a confirmed theatrical release date to boot.

Directed by Joan Didion’s nephew, Griffin Dunne, the original Practical Magic was a bit of a flop when it was first released, receiving mixed reviews. It has since become a cult feminist classic, inspiring legions of fans (and Pinterest moodboards) with its coastal ’90s witch aesthetic. (It doesn’t hurt that its two leads have since become two of the most well-known and lauded actresses of their generation.)

Here’s everything we know about Practical Magic 2 so far:

What will the Practical Magic 2 plot be?

Kidman and Bullock will reprise their roles as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens. In the original film, which was adapted from the 1995 novel of the same name by Alice Hoffman, the pair learn to harness their supernatural powers to overcome an ancestral curse that leads to several untimely deaths and an inability to have healthy romantic relationships. It’s not entirely clear where the sequel will pick up, but it’s reportedly based on a later installment in Hoffman’s Practical Magic book series.

Who else will be in the Practical Magic 2 cast?

So far, Kidman and Bullock are the only confirmed cast members. The original film included Stockard Channing, Dianne Wiest, and a young Evan Rachel Wood—we’ll have to stay tuned to see if they’ll return.

Back in February, Kidman confirmed on the red carpet that the sequel was “moving ahead rapidly,” but demurred on any other details, telling reporters to “ask Sandy.”

Akiva Goldsman, one of the original film’s writers, will pen the screenplay (he also co-wrote one of Kidman’s other campy ’90s classics, Batman Forever). Susanne Bier, who recently worked with Kidman on The Perfect Couple, will direct.

When is the Practical Magic 2 release date?

Practical Magic 2 has a theatrical release date of September 18, 2026, just in time for Halloween. On May 6, Warner Bros. posted a quick teaser for the film, which featured Kidman and Bullock voicing an incantation ending in the release date: “Tooth of wolf and morning dew. Something old and something new. Let the spell begin to mix. Sept. 18, 2026.”