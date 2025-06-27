Should a conversation lag between any two gay men who’ve just met, the question, “So do you watch Real Housewives or RuPaul’s Drag Race?” is an almost guaranteed way to start it back up. Tanner Fletcher said, “Why not both?”

The young American brand teamed up with Cash App to throw a pride variety show at So and So’s at the Romer Hotel on Wednesday night that ran the gamut of queer interest from Housewives to Drag Race to Broadway musical to sanctified pop divas.

The participation of Bosco, currently competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10, was no surprise. She mingled about the room in a slinky red dress, which naturally got stripped off during her burlesque-inspired number.