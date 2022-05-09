Prince Harry Tries His Hand at Comedy in a “Girl Dad” T-Shirt

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t been able to sit still since giving up their royal titles. The pair has tried a little of everything—most notably streaming, podcasting, and memoir-writing—and now, the Duke of Sussex has ventured into the realm of comedy. On Monday, the 37-year-old’s eco-travel nonprofit Travalyst shared a nearly five-minute video starring its founder jogging through the woods while wearing AirPods and a t-shirt that reads “Girl Dad.” (The slogan is presumably a nod to his daughter Lilibet, who turns one next month.) He’s soon interrupted by a “rating agent” played by the comedian Rhys Darby, who unearths a candy wrapper that he accuses Harry of dropping on a beach in New Zealand at 2:17 p.m. on October 29, 2018, when he and Meghan were on their tour of the South Pacific.

“It might have been a confusing time, it was windy,” the agent says. “I don’t think it was confusing,” Harry replies. “It was an incredible time. We had an amazing time in New Zealand. It’s beautiful.” (The tour returned to headlines last month, when Tina Brown published a book on the Windsors that claimed Meghan “apparently hated every second” of the trip.) In fact, Harry chose New Zealand as the first location to implement Travalyst’s new eco-rating initiative, which evaluates the environmental impact of a traveler during their trip. The agent played by Darby helps him reveal as much by breaking down all that Harry did while down under four years prior, from how many towels he used to whether or not he kept the tap running while brushing his teeth. “I never do,” Harry says when they get to the latter. “Hang on a second. How do you know that? How do you know that? That’s really weird.”

If you couldn’t tell by now, it’s all pretty cringe, but at least Harry doesn’t have to do the heavy lifting. The kiwi actors playing the agents take charge of quips like “you got Harry Styley and I got the stylish Harry,” which another agent played by the Samoan actor Dave Fane tells Darby when informing him he’s rating the wrong person. In the end, they settle on giving Harry four out of five stars, which they stamp onto his forearm. He gives them two stars in return, noting that while they should have just emailed him, the confrontation certainly got him thinking. And their timing couldn’t be better, seeing as Harry is about to take his most major trip in years. Along with Meghan and their children, he’ll soon be heading back home to the U.K. for a closely watched royal family reunion.