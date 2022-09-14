The Queen’s coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, completing its journey from Scotland to London. Upon arrival, it was greeted by members of her surviving family, including King Charles III, the newly-appointed Prince and Princes of Wales, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

On Wednesday, the Queen was ceremoniously processed from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she will lie until her funeral on Monday, the 19th. Kate, William, Harry, and Meghan all stood solemnly during the processional, Kate and Meghan both dressed in black coats for the occasion, each wearing black hats with fishnet veils covering their eyes. They both paid tribute to the Queen in a small way with their accessories. Meghan wore a pair of pearl and diamond drop earrings gifted to her by the late monarch during their first outing together back in 2018, a month after her wedding to Prince Harry, according to People. Kate, meanwhile, pinned a pearl shamrock brooch on her jacket, a piece that previously belonged to the Queen.

Prince William wore his military uniform to the event, while his brother opted for a morning suit, as a dress code limited the uniforms to working members of the royal family, according to People. Harry did, however, decorate his suit with military medals, with a spokesperson for the Prince saying, "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears.” The brothers walked with the casket to Westminster Hall for a short service led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, while their wives rode in a car.

The death of the Queen has brought Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate together for the first time since March 2020. They first united on September 10th to greet mourners outside Windsor Castle together. According to Kensington Palace, it was William who extended this invitation to his brother and sister-in-law. Likely, they will continue this show of unity as they attend more events in honor of the Queen over the next few days.