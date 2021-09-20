The next generation of the royal family continues to grow. Over the weekend, Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Buckingham Palace confirmed the news on Monday.

In a statement, the palace revealed the couple welcomed their daughter on September 18th at 11:42 PM at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. The baby weighed six pounds and two ounces at birth and both Beatrice and her daughter are “doing well.”

Beatrice and Mozzi got engaged in September 2019 and tied the knot in July 2020 in a private ceremony in Windsor, England. The event was kept small due to social distancing mandates. At the event, Beatrice wore a vintage Norman Hartnell gown, previously worn by Queen Elizabeth in 1961 and 1962. The couple announced the news of their pregnancy about a year later in May 2021.

While this is Beatrice’s first child, Mozzi already has a son, Christopher Woolf, from a previous relationship with architect and designer, Dara Huang. In the announcement of the baby’s birth, the palace included that Beatrice and Mozzi “are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”