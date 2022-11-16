It’s been almost twenty years since we checked in with Genovia’s princess. In 2001, Anne Hathaway starred in the adaptation of Meg Cabot’s novel The Princess Diaries about an American teenager named Mia Thermopolis who discovers she’s the heir to the fictional country’s throne. In 2004, the sequel Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement explored Mia’s obligation to marry for her country and crown. Now, Mia is probably around 40 years old. What kind of adventures will a princess her age have?

We shall soon find out. Disney is reportedly developing yet another sequel to Mia’s story with screenwriter Aadrita Mukerji penning the script. The new film is being produced by Debra Martin Chase, who was also behind the originals. Mukerji is best known for her writing on TV shows Supergirl, Scorpion, Reacher, and Quantum Leap. The Hollywood Reporter says it will definitely not be a reboot, rather another installment in the series. That said, Hathaway is not officially on board.

However, she did say last month in an interview that she’d be more than happy to wear the crown again.

“I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it,” Hathaway said. “If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.”

As for Julie Andrews, who played Queen Clarisse Renaldi, her participation really depends on the status of her character. The 87-year-old musical icon told Entertainment Tonight earlier in 2022, “I might just be a little too old, a granny for it, I don't know. It depends what the story is, and if they can come up with something, that would be wonderful. But if not, there will be other things.”

It would be a crushing blow for fans if Andrews didn’t make it to Genovia one last time. Hathaway told People in 2019 that she knew early on that The Princess Diaries would be a hit and that working with Andrews was a “dream come true.”

“Getting the script, it just had that feeling,” she said. “I touched it, and it was electric.”

She added, “Getting to make it and be on set every day, I got to hug Julie Andrews every day. That part was also very, very, very magical. Then it came out and it was received. That part even, by the way, was magical.”