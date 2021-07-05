Queer Love in Color Tells a More Inclusive Love Story

Mike and Phil photographed at home in Detroit, Michigan by Jamal Jordan.
On Easter Day in 1967, Mike attended his first church service at a new congregation in Detroit, Michigan. It was there that he met Phil—a fellow newcomer who, unlike himself, had been out his whole life. It wasn’t long before they moved in together—first outside the city, then at a farmhouse that cost $90 a month. And, as Phil told the visual editor, journalist, and documentarian Jamal Jordan, they’ve spent “every night together for over forty years.”
Jordan traveled tens of thousands of miles across the globe intent on meeting queer people of color like Mike and Phil. What started as a photo series for the New York Times burgeoned into Queer Love in Color, a collection of 40 families’ stories and portraits published just during this year’s Pride Month.
“I have always envied straight people for their total dominion over happy love stories,” Jordan writes. “In stories about queer people of color, particularly trans people of color, subjects are often presented as victims.” The people he encountered did share stories of trauma, isolation, and feeling invisible. But the book is really a celebration of how each person (and pair) eventually learned to love themselves—despite “every cue in the world tell[ing them] it’s impossible.” Get to know a few of them, here.