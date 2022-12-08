Tracy Flick Lives! Reese Witherspoon Is Set For an Election Sequel

Reese Witherspoon will reprise her iconic role as Tracy Flick in the 1999 political satire, Election, with Tracy Flick Can’t Win at Paramount+, Variety reports.

The original film’s cowriter and director, Alexander Payne, is on board for the sequel, which has yet to get a release date. In Election, based on Tom Perrotta’s 1998 novel of the same name, Witherspooon portrayed go-getter Tracy, an over-achieving high school student running for student government in the face of sabotage by her popular social studies teacher, Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick).

The film was not a box office hit at the time, but received critical acclaim, including an Academy Awards nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay and a Golden Globe Best Actress nod for Witherspoon. In the 20 years since its release, Election has achieved status as a cult favorite film (Barack Obama supposedly once called it his favorite movie). It’s also sparked conversations around feminism, women and ambition more broadly.

It was also a major turning point for Witherspoon’s career. Released in the same year as Cruel Intentions, both films established Witherspoon as a talent to watch.

The sequel is based on Perrotta’s follow-up novel, published earlier this year, which picks up with Tracy in adulthood as she continues climbing the ladder at work. She’s now an assistant principal at a public high school in suburban New Jersey, who has her eye on the top job when her boss announces plans to retire.

In addition to starring as Tracy, Witherspoon will produce the film with Lauren Neustadter for her company Hello Sunshine. No word yet on whether Broderick will make an appearance.