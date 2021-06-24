Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Canoodled In Outfits For The Ages

Not to be hyperbolic, but Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may be the hottest couple on the planet. According to reports, last night they traipsed around New York City, paying absolutely zero attention to the cameras as they whispered sweet nothings and passionately made out in a bar. At this point, any speculation about their relationship should be put to rest. They’re dating and clearly not hiding it. It’s the kind of love all of us want, amplified by their glorious outfits. Do you hear that noise? It’s the keyboard into to Berlin’s “Take My Breathe Away.”

Rihanna and Rocky canoodled at Barcade on St. Marks in Manhattan. It’s bar slash arcade, where revelers can play such throwback video games titles as the Mortal Kombat series, Centipede, and our personal favorite, House of the Dead. She stunned in a cotton-candy pink slip dress with a thigh-high slit. Bringing back the 2000s, she also wore a furry bucket hat, a Fendy baguette bag, and a long Dior necklace wrapped around her neck several times. This is appropriate, given that she is stepping on our collective necks with this look.

Rocky wore an equally fire coordinating leather outfit. Straight-leg leather pants accented his knit burgundy muscle tank, while he kindly let Rihanna borrow his leather jacket as they left the bar. Naturally, he was also dripping in diamond jewelry. Rocky has always been a style star, but when you’re dating Rihanna, you have to step it way, way up. Ah, to be in love.