More than two decades ago, Rihanna kicked down the doors of the music industry with her single “Pon de Replay,” which became a hit when she was just 17. Since then, she has grown to be one of the most recognizable—and beloved—musicians of all time. She has won nine Grammy Awards and is the youngest-ever solo performer with 14 No. 1 singles; but that’s just the beginning. With her multifaceted career, she has redefined what a strong-willed, forward-thinking artist can be.

In 2017, the Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty—as she is known in her native Barbados, where she has the designation of National Hero—set a new industry standard with Fenty Beauty, a range of cosmetics that catered to more than 40 shades of skin tone. The following year, she launched Savage x Fenty, a lingerie line with offerings in sizes XS to 4XL. She has had numerous collaborations with labels as varied as Puma and Chopard, and her Fenty label, created in partnership with LVMH, merged high fashion with street style. The Savage x Fenty runway shows, often held in stadium-size spaces with public access, ushered in a new class of diverse models and an aesthetic that promoted inclusivity long before it was a buzzword.

Rihanna also solidified a long-standing friendship that turned into a relationship with her now partner, the rapper (and style icon) A$AP Rocky. In 2022, she gave birth to their first child, Rza, having publicly acknowledged her desire to be a mother for several years. Riot, their second son, arrived in 2023, followed by a daughter, Rocki, in 2025. Even her most private moments led to a zeitgeist shift: During her pregnancies, Rihanna upended the expectations around maternity wear, accenting her round belly in edgy designs. She wore a skintight red Loewe catsuit during the 2023 Super Bowl, where she revealed her second pregnancy to more than 121 million viewers while performing on a suspended platform. She’s inspired a whole generation of expectant women, who might have otherwise felt pressured to shroud their growing bodies, to be free.

Chanel Haute Couture jacket.

There is no particular secret to how Rihanna has accomplished all this: She has smashed glass ceilings and blasted her way into the pop culture stratosphere by being herself. She’ll, say, ask Mariah Carey to autograph her chest after seeing her in concert, or DM her favorite Real Housewives. It might seem like a no-brainer now, but in her early days, when celebrities relied on artificial, carefully curated images, her openness felt revolutionary. To this day, Rihanna seems always eager to take chances and make a statement. The story you see here, for instance, a fashion fantasy photographed by Tim Walker, marks Rocki’s first public appearance—dressed in a Dior Haute Couture diaper and headpiece that the designer Jonathan Anderson created just for her.

The ultrachic baby outfit is a tiny example of the inspiring partnerships that have made Rihanna such a beloved cultural figure. With that in mind, we asked some of her friends, collaborators, and fellow legends: What does it actually look like, up close, to be Rihanna? The picture that emerges is that of a singular artist, a mogul, and a mother who is unflinchingly resilient and always looking to lead rather than follow.

Givenchy by Sarah Burton custom coat, shirt, and skirt; Cartier Collection necklace; vintage Vivienne Westwood belt; Christian Louboutin boots.

You and Rihanna have known each other for a long time, and have been together for several years. How has she changed?

A$AP Rocky, musician, actor, and partner to Rihanna: She has changed a lot because she became a mother in that time span, and that certainly changes you. But this woman has always been magic. Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level. She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched—one of a kind. I just adore her.

What’s something you enjoy doing together?

A$AP Rocky: We have so many of the same interests. We were addicted to watching documentaries, like the Bob Marley one. Watching films together is so fun. We must’ve watched El Cantante 15 times.

Dior Haute Couture tailcoat with pearl brooch, bustier, and skirt; Dior shirt and collar; Stephen Jones Millinery hat; Cartier Collection brooches.

Can you summarize Rihanna in one sentence?

Pharrell Williams, musician and designer: She’s a force.

How has Rihanna changed the music industry?

Mary J. Blige, musician: Rihanna completely raised the bar and elevated the game. She is a fashion icon. She was dropping smashes back-to-back and bringing more awareness to dancehall mixed with R&B.

When did you first meet Rihanna?

Mariah Carey, musician: I was introduced to Rihanna when she was about 17 years old, by our mutual friend Jay-Z. She was just getting started, and I had a feeling she was going to be a major star. She’s a real girl’s girl.

At your 2024 concert, Rihanna asked you to sign her chest. What’s it like having her at your shows?

Carey: She brings such great energy! The chest-signing moment was a li’l out of the ordinary, but I thought it was hilarious!

Prada custom top, skirt, and briefs; Chopard Haute Joaillerie earring; Lydia Courteille rings; stylist’s own scarf.

You cowrote and were featured on the song “Consideration,” which was on Rihanna’s last album, Anti, in 2016. What’s it like working with her?

SZA, musician: She knows exactly what she wants. Her taste level is super unique. The second she heard “Consideration,” she didn’t hesitate. She said, “This one!” It was the coolest thing I had made at the time. I couldn’t believe she thought it was cool too. Very fever dream–coded!

What’s a standout memory you have of her?

SZA: We were about to perform at the Brit Awards in 2016. I had no experience and definitely didn’t know where the hell I was or what this meant. It was suggested that I basically wear a curtain and disappear, and when I told her, she immediately said, “Hell, no! We need you to look hot!” She made sure I got to pick whatever I wanted and looked cute. That’s how I ended up in booty shorts and fishnets for my first television performance.

Rihanna was your costar in the 2013 film This Is the End. What’s your favorite memory of her?

Jonah Hill, actor: After we shot This Is the End, I ran into her at a bar, and it was my birthday. She had a joint and was generous enough to share with my friends, and one of my friends got so stoned that she pooped her pants. Rihanna has that “make your friends shit their pants” weed.

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood corset; Givenchy by Sarah Burton custom shirt; Alaïa pants; Vaquera cap; David Webb earrings; The Back Vault earrings and brooches (on shoes); Cartier Collection brooch (at neckline); Manolo Blahnik shoes; vintage cane from Joseph Saidian and Sons, New York.

When did you first meet Rihanna?

Paloma Elsesser, model: At the first Fenty Beauty shoot in 2017. I was nervous but so excited because I’m a true Rihanna stan. She expressed her gratitude for my being there and individually came up to every girl, offering sincere compliments. It was so insanely cool coming from the baddest bitch alive! Rihanna is powerful and comes on her time. Once she’s there, she is a commanding force—always delivering and bringing a potent and present energy.

What are three lessons you’ve learned from Rihanna that have helped your career?

Elsesser: Never deviate from your vision, bring your friends with you, and never give a fuck.

What is a standout memory you have of Rihanna?

Elsesser: Her scent. <3

Balenciaga custom jacket, shirt, shorts, and hat; Boucheron High Jewelry earrings and brooch (on hat); Amina Muaddi boots.

How did you meet Rihanna? What was your first impression of her?

Sarah Paulson, actor: It was on the set of Ocean’s 8 [in which Rihanna played Nine Ball, a computer hacker], and I remember thinking she was the single most electrifying creature I’d ever laid eyes on. She seemed reserved, and that surprised me. She hadn’t done a ton of acting at this point, so I was struck by how much listening and watching she was doing. She was taking it all in, like a wise person.

What is a standout memory you have of Rihanna?

Paulson: My partner, Holland Taylor, visited me on set when we were shooting the heist scene at the Met. Rihanna was in this beautiful red dress, and when Holland saw her she let out a yelp, like, “Holy God.” Rihanna said to her, “You know what? You’re the MVP.” Holland went, “Why?” And she said, “Because you’ve got to put up with her,” and she pointed to me. Holland to this day will say to me, “Remember—even Rihanna knew what I have to deal with with your ass.” And I can’t argue with it. It was the most correct assessment. There was a part of Rihanna that I knew enjoyed how crazy I was—we laughed a lot. I was always freestyling, trying to come up with songs that I thought could be her next No. 1. She would look at me like, “You can’t sing. Your lyrics aren’t bad, but what you’re doing vocally is upsetting.”

Yohji Yamamoto archive coat; Schiaparelli top; Dior hat; Amina Muaddi boots.

What was it like working with Rihanna on your 2019 film, Guava Island?

Donald Glover, musician and actor: She came in very relaxed and malleable. She’d read and memorized everything already, but asked a lot of questions on what her character was looking for. It was cool to see her dive into it with no real fear of vulnerability. She just came in ready to play, which was really refreshing.

What’s a standout memory you have of her?

Glover: When she came to the house in Cuba before filming to just chat and meet my son. She bent down to his level and said, “How are you, little man?” And my son said nothing but then put his whole fist in his mouth. He’d never done that before, nor has he after. I laughed for the rest of the day. I think her aura was just too much for him.

What was it like meeting Rihanna in 2024 after years of citing her as an inspiration?

Ayra Starr, musician: It was one of the most amazing feelings, like two sisters, best friends reuniting after being apart for a long time. That’s my matriarch! Don’t play.

What is an important memory you have of Rihanna?

Starr: Sitting with her while we watched my music videos. The fact that she was pointing out her favorite parts felt so unreal. It honestly felt like a dream watching someone I’ve looked up to, listened to, and admired my whole life truly see me and appreciate my music. At the time, I was struggling with my self-image and confidence, so that moment meant everything. It felt like God had sent her to me.

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown; Christian Louboutin boots.

You’ve made hats for Rihanna for more than a decade. What’s it like working with her?

Stephen Jones, milliner: The first one I made for her was in 2009: a little top hat she wore to a Dior Haute Couture show. She’s really into hats, she loves dressing up, and she doesn’t see it as a challenge. She’s an active participant in the creative process.

What’s a standout memory you have of Rihanna?

Jones: When I was making her a hat [that resembled a pope’s mitre] for the 2018 Met Gala. We went into her bathroom with a few different hats to try on. I said, “How do you want to look?” She replied, “Funny enough, nobody has asked me that. I want to look pretty.” I said, “The hat is quite heavy with all the embroidery,” and she said, “Have you seen the shoes? The hat is not the problem.”

What was it like working with her on this W shoot?

Jones: She loves playing. After the most recent Dior Haute Couture show, she wore one of the headpieces out for a party. She is as devoted to fashion as fashion is devoted to her.

Valentino custom dress; Valentino Haute Couture hat; stylist’s own veil and tights.

What’s a standout memory you have of Rihanna?

Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Dior: During the Super Bowl, in a bathroom. I have never met someone so emotionally open, and who makes you feel at ease and is open to collaborating on any level. I think everything that she does comes from a state of kindness—it’s very rare in someone.

How is working with her different from working with other celebrity Dior ambassadors?

Anderson: She knows exactly who she is and what works on her. She knows how to interpret your creative vision and make it her own.

For this W shoot, there were some special couture items, like baby Rocki’s diaper and headpiece. How did those come about?

Anderson: The haute couture diaper is definitely a first for Dior. When Rihanna asks for something, she is already ahead of what is happening. She is thinking outside the box. When she has an idea, I’m always trusting in the process. I trust her implicitly on anything she feels that is right to do.

Hair by Mustafa Yanaz at Art + Commerce; makeup by Daniel Sällström at MA+ Group; manicure by Jenny Longworth at Streeters. Featuring Fenty Beauty, Fenty Hair, and Fenty Skin. Set design by Miguel Bento. Movement direction by Pat Boguslawski.

Produced by 138 Productions; Executive Producer: Simon Malivindi; Producer: Ashleigh Hayward; Lighting Director: Paul Burns; Photo Assistants: Antonio Perricone, Daniel Serrato; Digital Technician: Tony Ivanov; Gaffer: Quentin Play; Sparks: Jérôme Fabre, Teddy Moireau; Postproduction: Retouch and Print; PRINTING: GRAEME BULCRAIG AT RETOUCH AND PRINT; Production Coordinator: Géraldine Morat; Location Manager: Geoffroy Hassoun; Location Manager Assistant: Michael Chandlee; Production Assistants: Dejan Trajkov, Merlin Cigare, Maïa Constantin, Adrian Dohna, Flora Blin, Pierre Ménard, Antoine Chatenet; first Fashion Assistant: Amir Dayi; Fashion Assistants: Gabriel Lahanque, Alexis Landolfi; Tailor: Chantal Tin; Hair Assistants: Sofien Semmache, Sarah Itoua; Makeup Assistant: Martina Derosa; Special Thanks: DJ Andy and Liwan.