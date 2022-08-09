After just over a year together, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in London. On Monday, The Sun UK shared some details of the day from a source close to the couple.

“It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there,” the insider said. “Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are.”

They added that the singer has changed her name to Waititi-Ora, and she seemingly confirmed her new relationship status with a carousel of photos on Instagram where a wedding band appears to be on her ring finger. The wedding was planned to be small to “keep their relationship as private as possible.”

They are, however, planning a bigger party down the line.

“A big, showbiz-style bash is planned to celebrate, but don’t expect to see it being flogged to the highest-bidding magazine,” said the source.

The pair were first spotted getting cozy in May of 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Their relationship has been mostly out of the spotlight, with the exception of some suggestive photos circulating of Ora, Waititi, and actress Tessa Thompson kissing one another on a balcony that same month. A few months later, Waititi and Ora made their red carpet debut at The Suicide Squad premiere.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

They then became engaged in July of this year, making “simultaneous proposals” to one another. At the time, another source told The Sun UK that even then they were planning for a very low key affair for their big day.

“This isn’t about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand,” said the source. “It’s just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalize their relationship. They couldn’t be happier.”

Waititi separated from his ex-wife Chelsea Winstanley in March of 2020. They share two children, 10-year-old Te Hinekāhu and 6-year-old Matewa Kiritapu. This Ora’s first marriage.