The baton—or rather, the martini—has been passed. We officially have a new James Bond, the first in two decades. Robert Pattinson will be the next actor to don a tux and take on the role of the famed British spy.

After months of speculation, the news was officially announced on Monday morning via Instagram. Pattinson was actually a last-minute addition to the contender list. At one point, it seemed like every man in Hollywood was being considered for the role, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jacob Elordi, and even Harry Styles in the mix. Josh O’Connor, Jack Lowden, and Callum Turner eventually emerged as the frontrunners over the last few weeks. In late October, though, Pattinson’s name was thrown in the ring, along with Nicholas Hoult, and both actors supposedly screen-tested for the part over the weekend of October 24, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

@007

Pattinson’s victory shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. The actor has had an extremely successful year with critically acclaimed roles in The Drama, The Odyssey, and Primetime. He will also appear in Dune: Part Three, out next month. It’s important to note that Denis Villeneuve, director of the Dune franchise, is signed on to direct the new Bond film and probably had at least some say in the casting. He must have been impressed by Pattinson’s work on Arrakis.

It also probably helps that Pattinson has experience leading a big franchise. In 2022, the actor starred as Bruce Wayne in The Batman, and he is currently filming the sequel, which is set for release in 2028. Many thought Pattinson’s role in the DC universe would make him unavailable for the Bond films. But recent shake-ups at DC Studios, which saw co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran fired last week, have left the future of that specific franchise up in the air and have seemingly freed up the actor to take on Bond.

Pattinson will take the reins from Daniel Craig, who debuted as Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale. Craig starred in five films and ended his run with No Time to Die in 2021, in which his Bond sacrificed himself to save the world. Pattinson will be the first to play Bond since Amazon MGM took creative control of the franchise last year.

Daniel Craig at the No Time to Die premiere in September 2021. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to THR, Pattinson only learned of the casting on Sunday morning, and was informed by Villeneuve himself. Those who lost out on the part were informed by producer Amy Pascal.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement. “To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Pattinson is the eighth man to play Bond, following in the footsteps of Craig, Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan.