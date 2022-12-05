Though they’ve been dating for about four years, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse just made their red carpet debut on Saturday night. The two looked very much in love as they attended the Dior pre-fall 2023 menswear show in Giza, Egypt, possibly marking a turning point for the usually very private couple.

Pattinson and Waterhouse were all smiles as they stood for the paparazzi at the show’s step and repeat. Waterhouse wore a mauve slip dress with a ruffled sheer overlay and a pair of black lace Mary Jane heels. Pattinson, meanwhile, opted for an ivory suit with a gray turtleneck underneath and black lug sole boots.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The two couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they posed for photos and once inside the event, they seemed more focused on each other than the actual show. At one point, however, they did take a moment to pose for a photograph with Lewis Hamilton and Naomi Campbell who were also in attendance.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Waterhouse and Pattinson were first linked in the summer of 2018 when they were spotted packing on the PDA during a night out in London. For years, the couple kept things very private, but on a few rare occasions over the years, Pattinson has mentioned Waterhouse in interviews, though never by name. Back in 2019, he explained his decision to keep his relationship private to The Sunday Times.

“If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” he said. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends better.”

Earlier this year, though, when Pattinson was promoted The Batman, he discussed watching the film with Waterhouse on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I watched it with my girlfriend as well,” he said. “It was really her reaction that changed the entire thing because I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies. Just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she just held my hand and just touched it right there and I could feel a little tear.”

Now that the pair has taken the leap and experienced a red carpet moment together, it could be the beginning of a more public relationship from them. Or, it’s possible they made the appearance just to satiate fans and will now be going back to their private ways. Only time will tell.