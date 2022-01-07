Rooney Mara Will Take on the Role of Audrey Hepburn in Upcoming Biopic

Audrey Hepburn is the latest in a line of Hollywood legends who will soon be getting the biopic treatment. Following news that Chris Evans will take on Gene Kelly in a new film and Tom Holland will switch out his Spidey suit for tap shoes and play Fred Astaire in a separate project, it has just been revealed that Rooney Mara will round out this trio of films in a movie about the British star.

According to Deadline, the still-unnamed project has landed at Apple, with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino onboard. Mara will also be producing the film, which is being written by Michael Mitnick, who worked with Guadagnino on the 2019 short film, The Staggering Girl.

As of now, there are not many details about what to expect from the movie. Considering Mara’s age, the story will most likely take place during the peak of Hepburn’s fame, around the time of the release of Breakfast at Tiffany’s and My Fair Lady. Along with diving into to her career success, it may also focus on Hepburn’s relationships, like her fourteen-year marriage to actor Mel Ferrer, who was rumored to be extremely controlling of the actress.

One thing is for sure, Mara has the look. No prosthetics or heavy makeup will be needed to turn Mara into the iconic actress, as the two both share petite features, expressive eyebrows, and raven hair, making the casting seem like an obvious choice.