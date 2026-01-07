FROM THE MAGAZINE

Rose Byrne Was Scared to Watch If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, Too

In Mary Bronstein's psychological thriller, Byrne confronts the humor and horrors of motherhood.

Rose Byrne wears a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello jacket, blouse, skirt, belt, tights, and shoes; Graff High Jewelry earrings.
Best Performances Issue 2026

There are moments in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You when Rose Byrne conveys a broad range of maternal emotions—exhaustion, resentment, rage—with nothing more than a twitch of the eye. Written and directed by Mary Bronstein, the black comedy firmly rejects any sentimental framing of motherhood as Byrne’s character, a therapist with a chronically sick child, slowly crumples under the weight of caregiving at home and at work. “There’s humor, there’s horror, there’s fear, there’s gut-wrenching, raw trauma,” Byrne says of the bracing role, which has earned her critical raves, including a Golden Globe nomination for best actress. “It’s about running from yourself. It’s the biggest demon we have.” For W’s Best Performances Issue, the Australian star reflects on her career, the A-lister who left her starstruck, and her first kiss.

You are well known for comedies like Bridesmaids, but in this film you play a deeply dramatic woman who is unraveling. Was the seriousness of the script an attraction?

It was daunting, it was thrilling, it was radical, and I couldn’t even begin to think where to start with Linda, my character. I had a huge creative task, but it was also a great opportunity. My adrenaline was so high shooting the film. At the end, I felt very disoriented. I was scared to watch the finished film. I kept avoiding it. When I finally saw it, I was speechless.

This is not your first dramatic part.

I did not start in comedies. I was in Troy, as the slave girl opposite Brad Pitt. It was swords and sandals and very serious. Brad was such a sweetheart.

Byrne wears a Balenciaga dress and gloves; Cartier High Jewelry necklace.

And you were in Marie Antoinette, directed by Sofia Coppola.

Yes, that was really fun. I got to wear the costume that Marisa Berenson wore in Barry Lyndon. Shooting at Versailles and wearing that gown was extraordinary. I started auditioning for comedies in my late 20s. I wanted to change it up.

Do you get starstruck?

I met Jack Nicholson once, and that was surreal. It was many years ago at one of those Oscar parties. I just stared at him.

Where was your first kiss?

In the ’90s, in Sydney, where I grew up. It was on the porch of a house party. It was not planned: It was a spontaneous kiss with a very sweet Tasmanian guy. It was kind of perfect, to be honest.

What sign are you?

I’m a Leo. People are very surprised: They never believe that I’m a Leo because I can be retiring. But I always say I’m a sleeping lion.

