The Missoni Family Shares Their Life in Parties
As Rosita Missoni approaches her 90th birthday, Italy’s famed fashion clan reflects on decades of get-togethers.
If the strength of a family could be measured by its hospitality alone, there would be no greater dynasty than that of Missoni founder Rosita Missoni and her two remaining children, Angela and Luca. Rarely does a Fashion Week pass without a lavish bacchanal at one of their residences in Milan or the nearby town of Brunello. “We were brought up liking gatherings,” says Angela, the fashion label’s creative director from 1997 to this spring, when she stepped aside from designing. (Luca is artistic director of the Missoni Archive.) “The nice thing about when we entertain, even when it’s just family and not for work, is that every age is invited. It’s always been transgenerational.” As it happened, we reached Rosita and Angela during a three-week mother-daughter tour of Egypt that marked the beginning of a months-long celebration leading up to Rosita’s 90th birthday, on November 20. Angela says that when she invited Rosita on the last-minute surprise trip, her mother’s immediate response was to ask what she should wear. “She was already in the mood,” says Angela. “And then, of course, I will throw a party for her at home.”