Ryan Destiny Ignites The Fire Inside

Before Ryan Destiny took on the role of boxing champion Claressa “T-Rex” Shields in The Fire Inside, she had no interest in the sport. “I was not into watching people hit other people,” she tells W’s editor at large, Lynn Hirschberg. “It was hard for me to see the blood.” But that quickly changed when Barry Jenkins cast the now 29-year-old as the multi-title-winning athlete, the first female boxer to win two consecutive Olympic gold medals. To prepare, Destiny immersed herself in intense training, diving headfirst into the rigorous demands of the role. “I had to learn how to box. I don't think I understood at that time how exhausting it would be,” she says. “I really had to start from the beginning.” The effort was worth it—Destiny’s transformation into Shields has earned her critical acclaim, including nominations for the Gotham Awards and the Independent Spirit Awards. Already known for her roles in Lee Daniels’s Star and the Black-ish spinoff, Grown-ish, Destiny gives a powerful performance in The Fire Inside. It marks not just her feature film debut but a defining moment in her career.

How closely did you study Claressa’s past boxing matches for this role?

I come from a singer-dancer background—dancing allowed me to replicate what I see. If someone moves a certain way, usually I can copy that move pretty well. I would watch her over and over again on YouTube, and that's how I made sure I could do what she did. She has a very specific fighting technique, and the way she moves is very specific to her. I was paying attention to the little details.

Did you meet Claressa early on?

I didn't actually get to meet Claressa Shields until after we finished the movie. Timing was a big part of it. I tried to go to one of her fights, and it got canceled. She was training for a fight somewhere else while I was training in L.A. Then the pandemic happened, so that affected a lot of things. But I got to meet her after she saw the film. She cried and loved it.

What was the first acting job you booked?

A tampon commercial. I think I was 14 or 15. So it was a little awkward, but I thought it was so cool that I got to advertise tampons. I’ve also had a lot of nonspeaking roles.

Were you a theatrical child?

Yes, I was definitely that kid. I would sing everywhere. Honestly, when I was younger, I was a lot more confident and carefree. As you get older, the anxiety and nerves kick in, and you get a little more in your head. As a kid, I was a lot more spontaneous.

Do you have a go-to karaoke song?

One would be “Bohemian Rhapsody,” by Queen. It's so long, but I know every word. I actually hate karaoke. I don’t want to be up there singing by myself, so I like something that everybody can start singing to.

What are your pet peeves?

When people have attitudes for no reason. I feel like a lot of people who work at the airport have an attitude for no reason. It's not my favorite place to be because of that.

Do you get starstruck?

Not as much anymore, but I did get starstruck over Snoop Dogg. That was embarrassing, because I really freaked out. He’s just so cool and laid-back. I said, “You’re Snoop Dogg.” He was like, “Duh, of course.” He just laughed at me.

What’s your favorite reality show?

Love Is Blind. I’m very invested. I will look these people up online during and after, to see what they're up to or if they're still married. It's a very serious thing. The OGs, Lauren and Cameron—I love them. They're perfect.

What sign are you?

Capricorn. We are very organized, very driven, hyperfocused on our careers. I’m a textbook Capricorn.

Ryan Destiny wears a Dior trenchcoat; Max Mara bodysuit; Wolford tights; Christian Louboutin shoes.

