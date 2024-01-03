Ever since the first teaser trailer for Barbie dropped, Ryan Gosling has been doing the most to be his character Ken’s champion, defender, and spokesperson. So much so that upon receiving the news that he’d been nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in the Greta Gerwig–directed summer hit, Gosling issued an extremely Ken-ergetic response: “It’s an honor to have your work acknowledged, but for Ken, this is the first time he’s been acknowledged, for anything, EVER!” the 42-year-old stated. “And to have it be for supporting Barbie, there is no greater honor. So thanks to the Golden Globes, Ken, whose job definitely isn’t 'surf,' has been shredding one giant wave of emotions since he heard the news.” Here, Gosling discusses the challenges of taking on a life in plastic, improvising with Margot Robbie, and the chances of him reprising his showstopping “I’m Just Ken” performance at the Academy Awards.

What was your first acting job?

The first job that I auditioned for was my uncle’s Elvis impersonating act. I nailed it. I had to hand out teddy bears.

What was your first impression of the part of Ken?

It was the title page of the script, which said “Barbie and Ken,” but “and Ken” was scratched out. And the next impression was, this is the hardest part I’ll ever play. How do you approach playing a 70-year-old crotchless doll? There’s no research you can do for that. There’s no one you can shadow, no documentaries you can watch, no books written about Ken. You’re on your own.

What was the first scene you shot with Margot Robbie as Barbie?

The boat—when Barbie and Ken travel to the real world. I brought a prop seagull to set. I asked somebody to puppeteer it in the shot, and I didn’t tell Margot. Ninety percent of the actors I’ve worked with would go [very sarcastically], “You brought a seagull. Great.” But Margot was open to the seagull puppetry.

Are you going to perform the historic anthem “I’m Just Ken” at the Oscars?

Well, I haven’t been invited. And I wasn’t thinking about it until now, and now it’s all I’m going to think about. Do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? Do you have to drive yourself? What kind of scratch is involved? They pick you up at least, right?

What is your go-to karaoke song?

I don't have one. I only sing at the Oscars.… Oh no, wait, I don't.

What would Ken’s karaoke song be?

Ken's would be like [singing] “I did my best. But I guess my best wasn't good enough…” It's James Ingram, “Just Once.” I went a little Aaron Neville. I always get my Nevilles and Ingrams confused.

When you were growing up, who was your cinematic crush?

I saw Raquel Welch on The Muppet Show when I was young. She was dressed like a cavewoman. She was dancing with a big puppet spider, and I liked it. I liked it more than anything I’d ever liked before.

What is your secret skill?

I make a hell of a pie. I go with raspberry. My mom used to bake as a side hustle, and I’ve been lucky enough to get the pie gene. I flute my crust too, so don’t let anyone tell you that I don’t!

Did you see any Ken costumes on Halloween?

I did see a Ken in the wild, in Sydney. And I saw a Ken and Barbie–carved pumpkin.

What is your astrological sign?

I’m a Scorpio. But I don’t like saying that because people go, “Oooh, I’d better watch out for the tail!”

