Sabrina Carpenter’s sixth studio album Short n’ Sweet is here and the singer has already punctuated the occasion with a gore-y visual co-starring the Scream Queen herself: Jenna Ortega. The duo teamed up for Carpenter’s “Taste” music video, which finds them fighting over a boy and, naturally, plotting out ways to murder one another in hopes of gaining his affection.

The visual is gruesome, at times funny, and, seemingly, references some of the most campy slasher movies in memory.

“[The video] was inspired by one of my favorite films and [Jenna] was a huge fan of the film,” Carpenter told Jimmy Fallon, adding “I’m so excited for you guys to see this video, you have no idea. I think it’s my favorite one I’ve ever done.”

Below, all the references from Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” music video.

Death Becomes Her

It’s likely that the “favorite” movie Carpenter referred to is the 1992 cult classic Death Becomes Her starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn. Of course, the film follows a similar narrative to Carpenter’s “Taste” visual, with two women, who are unable to dyie, fighting for the attention of one man. Carpenter and Ortega even wear similar funeral attire to Streep and Hawn.

The “Espresso” singer donned an off-the-shoulder black gown and waves à la Streep while Ortega channeled Hawn in a pouff sleeve gown and a matching face veil.

Ginger Snaps

At one point towards the beginning of the video, Ortega fires a gun shot at Carpenter that propels her over a balcony and onto a white picket fence. The singer is impaled by the fence, but that doesn't stop her from throwing a knife at Ortega which lands in the actress’s eye.

The scene is reminiscent of the lesser known Ginger Snaps—a 2000 Canadian horror film about two sisters who start to transform into werewolves.

Kill Bill

Carpenter’s fall includes a visit the hospital where she is seen by her nemesis, Ortega, who is posing as her caretaker. The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress is quite aggressive with her patient, all the while wearing a nurse’s costume inspired by the Kill Bill character Elle Driver.

Psycho

After Ortega successfully wins the affection of the boy, Carpenter stages a surprise knife attack on the actress while the two are showering. The whole thing is reminiscent of Alfred Hitchcock’s landmark film Psycho—well, aside from the fact that Ortega chops off Carpenter’s entire arm with a machete.