Charli XCX wasn’t kidding around when she sang “I’m everywhere, I’m so Julia.” Following the viral success of her album Brat, the pop singer now has set her sights on another silver screen project: Sacrifice.

The Romain Gavras film will see Charli join an A-list cast that includes the likes of Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Salma Hayek. It is the latest acting gig for the singer who is also set to star in director Pete Ohs’s Erupcja (alongside Jeremy O. Harris and Lena Góra) and in the Faces of Death reboot with Barbie Ferreira and Dacre Montgomery. Charli is additionally slated to appear in I Want Your Sex, 100 Nights of Hero, and Benito Skinner’s upcoming comedy series Overcompensating.

Why the sudden change? During the height of Brat summer, Charli hinted at wanting to switch her focus from the recording studio to the big screen. “Actually, that could be cool if I didn’t really make music anymore after this,” she said, adding “I’m definitely thinking about it because I really want to act.”

Below, everything to know about Sacrifice starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Charli XCX.

What is the plot of Sacrifice?

According to reports, Sacrifice is loosely inspired by the famous Joan Of Arc story—but with a twist. Taylor-Joy will lead the film, playing “a zealous spirit driven by a volcanic prophecy only she can hear, who is on a mission to save the world from a fiery reckoning.”

Taylor-Joy and her militia then hijack a charity gala where they take three guests hostage: a flailing movie star named Mike Tyler (Evans), the world’s richest man Bracken (Vincent Cassel), and Katie (Ambika Mod). Taylor-Joy leads the hostages through the forest until “Mike faces the ultimate question: what would he sacrifice for humanity?”

Who is in the Sacrifice cast?

Charli, Taylor-Joy, Evans, Hayek, Cassel, John Malkovich, Mod, Jade Croot, Jeremy O. Harris, and Miriam Silverman are all attached to the starry project. Yung Lean, the underground Swedish rapper who featured on XCX’s Brat remix album, will also appear. The film is Gavras’s English language debut. He’s perhaps best known in America for directing M.I.A.’s “Bad Girls” music video and briefly dating Dua Lipa.

Does Sacrifice have a release date?

Sacrifice began filming in Greece and Bulgaria as of November 2024.