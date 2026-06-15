Every Year After Star Sadie Soverall Is Here for the Yearners

Sadie Soverall was a shy kid, but she did the school plays anyway. The 24-year-old South London actor never quite lost that quality—the willingness to jump in before she feels ready—and it’s served her well, from her roles in Fate: The Winx Saga and Saltburn to her first leading part, as Percy Fraser in Prime Video's Every Year After. The latter is an adaptation of Carley Fortune's beloved novel Every Summer After, about first love and the mistakes that trail us into adulthood. "It's a show for the yearners!" Soverall says. For W's TV portfolio, she spoke with Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg about her fashion regrets, cinematic crushes, and jumping into very cold water.

Your show, Every Year After, is about first love, heartache, and facing the past.

I play Percy. She has a really interesting journey. She grew up going to this beautiful lake town for the summers, and she falls in love with her neighbor. It's all about first love. And then we cut to years later, and she has to go back and face her past and her mistakes.

Did you have a big love like that?

I feel like I did with friendships. I definitely have had past loves in my life, but it's quite a sweeping one.

Were you a theatrical child?

With my family, yeah. Growing up, I kind of went into myself, but I feel like now I'm quite a theatrical person in the right setting.

Did you always want to be an actress?

I think so. I can't imagine not doing it, but I also didn't really have the confidence when I was younger. So this is very much a shocking dream come true.

Soverall wears a McQueen dress; Heather Huey headpiece.

Were your parents surprised that you wanted to pursue a career in acting?

My mom kind of always knew. She’s a ceramicist—we're a family that loves our mugs and pots and bowls—so I think she knew I wanted to do something creative.

What was the first job you booked?

I had a tiny role in this beautiful indie film called Rose Plays Julie. It was my first time on set, and it was in the middle of nowhere in Ireland. It was quite a shocking thing to see what a set's like. It was amazing, though. I had a really lovely time.

Have you ever lied about having a certain skill to get a part?

Absolutely! There is a large portion of the show where my character swims across a lake. I don’t do any outdoor swimming, and I’m not great with the cold, but when they asked me, I said, “Outdoor swimming! Yeah!” When we got to it in the script, I was like, Oh no. But I’m proud of myself: I did it. Jumping in is the best way to go.

What was the first time you wore high heels?

When I was 13. I went to a party, and I was thinking, These shoes won’t hurt. My mom had a comment: “I don’t think those are good for you.” I ended up taking them off and walking home in bare feet. But I love heels now.

Which TV show makes you cry?

An episode of Girls called “The Panic in Central Park.” Marnie sees her ex-boyfriend [played by Christopher Abbott], and that episode always gets me. It’s incredible—all the buildup of seasons and seasons, and then that happens. It's insane.

Do you have any fashion regrets from when you were younger?

When I was a kid, I used to wear very kooky outfits. I had this phase where I wore this big, fluffy hat. I wouldn't take it off—I'd sleep in it. For, like, a year, even in the summer.

Who did you have a cinematic crush on when you were growing up?

Bugsy Malone. I wanted to be Bugsy, and I also wanted to be Jodie [Foster]. Robert Redford as well: Out of Africa, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. I mean, what a man.

Have you met a ghost?

No, but we were kind of channeling the ghost of Arthur Miller in our play John Proctor Is the Villain.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Right now, I love “Crush,” by Ethel Cain. I think because I have a lower register. Or anything from Chicago. I love Chicago. I want to do Chicago.

Where was your first kiss?

My first kiss was so unromantic. It was at a house party with my dear friend, Aiden. It was kind of organized in the moment. It was very quick. We bashed teeth and it was quite awkward. But I'm so glad it was with him and no one else. He passed away a few years ago, so it's very special to have had that moment with him and treasure it.