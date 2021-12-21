It seems that no one is willing to stand by Chris Noth since two women accused the former Sex and the City star of sexual assault in 2004 and 2015 shortly after he reprised his role as Mr. Big in the series’s reboot, And Just Like That… First, Peloton removed the viral ad that took great pains to produce in a matter of days. It wasn’t long before the talent agency A3 Artists dropped the 67-year-old actor, who then lost both his role as a series regular on CBS’s The Equalizer and a $12-million deal to sell his tequila company. Amidst all that, a third woman came forward, alleging that Noth assaulted her in 2010 when she was 18. Then, on Monday night, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis issued a joint statement that marked yet another blow for their Sex and the City and And Just Like That… costar.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the statement, which Nixon and Parker posted on their Instagram Stories, began. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and commend them for it.” The trio’s relationship with Noth stretches back more than two decades, to the first season of Sex and the City in 1998.

Courtesy of @cynthianixon

Bridget Moynahan, who played Big’s 25-year-old ex-wife on Sex and the City, has also addressed the allegations, though she refrained from sharing her stance. “I don’t know anything about…,” she told Elle in an interview published the day after the first two women came forward. “It would be inappropriate for me to comment on things I don’t have any knowledge of.”

Noth denied the first two women’s accusations immediately after the Hollywood Reporter published their disturbingly detailed alleged accounts. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth said in a statement released last week. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no—that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out.” He later denied the third allegation via a representative, who asserted that “the story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction.”