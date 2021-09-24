In the hours after news broke of Willie Garson’s untimely death at age 57, Sarah Jessica Parker made it clear she needed some time to process the loss of her Sex and the City costar before joining the series’s main cast in their public mourning. (“Thank you dearest Chris,” she commented on the photo of herself and Garson that Chris Noth posted. “I’m not ready yet. Xxx.”) Three days later, it’s clearer than ever why: The remembrance she shared on Friday is likely to induce a few tears. From the sound of it, the pair was just as close as their characters, Carrie Bradshaw and Stanford Blatch.

“It’s been unbearable,” she began. “Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship. A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late-night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood, and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ.” Addressing Willie, she shared that her grieving process will begin with “re-read[ing] every text from your final days and put[ting] to pen our last calls.”

Garson was best known for his role as Stanford, which he was in the midst of reprising in the upcoming Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That... (He was spotted on set as recently as this past August.) But the actor was highly prolific, appearing in hundreds of TV episodes and 70-plus films over the course of his 35-year career. Many of his former costars expressed their condolences to Garson’s son Nathen and emphasized Garson’s total devotion to him as a father, and Parker followed suit. Read her full message and see the many photos she shared alongside it below.