If Sarah Snook seemed a little different in last night’s season premiere of Succession, maybe it’s because she had a newlywed glow to her. The Australian actress just revealed she secretly got married about a year ago to her longtime friend, the comedian (and fellow Aussie) Dave Lawson.

Snook announced the big news while speaking to Vogue Australia for her November cover story. She explained she got locked down in Melbourne with Lawson during the beginning of the pandemic and that’s when the magic happened. “We fell in love,” she said. Snook admitted that while she and Lawson have been friends since 2014, and have “lived together, traveled together,” it was always platonic. “We’ve just never been single at the same time,” she said. Eventually, though, it was Snook who popped the question. The pair married in her Brooklyn backyard in February, during a ceremony that seemed to go better than her TV wedding to Matthew Macfadyen. Snook’s Succession co-star, Ashley Zukerman—who played Nate Sofrelli on season two of the HBO show—acted as a witness.

Unfortunately, we don’t have photos of the ceremony just yet, but Snook revealed she wore a vintage velvet Chloé coat when she tied the knot, and the newlyweds both had on matching Blundstones (or “Blunnies” as the actress called them). No word yet on the Roy siblings’ attendance at the event—nor whether Jeremy Strong rapped in the bride’s honor.