On the set of her W cover shoot this past November, Selena Gomez radiated joy. “I’m very happy,” she shared with editor at large Lynn Hirschberg. Come December, she’d unlock a new level of bliss as she announced her engagement to the musician Benny Blanco, shortly after landing double Golden Globe nominations for Only Murders in the Building—her third nod for the series—and Emilia Pérez, the musical melodrama by French filmmaker Jacques Audiard. In the latter, Gomez plays Jessi, the unsuspecting wife of a fierce cartel leader (Karla Sofía Gascón) who, with the help of a lawyer (Zoe Saldaña), fakes his death to undergo gender-affirming surgery and live life as her truest self. At Cannes, the exuberant film received the Jury Prize, and its female ensemble collectively won the Best Actress Award. Now, with a record-breaking 10 Golden Globe nominations and 10 Critics Choice Awards nominations, including for best ensemble and Best Song for Gomez’s “Mi Camino,” Emilia Peréz has cemented Gomez’s status as not just a chart-topping pop star but also a formidable Hollywood heavyweight. Here, the 32-year-old multihyphenate reflects on her journey to this moment.

What attracted you to Emilia Pérez?

Pure curiosity. I love working with incredible filmmakers—that's usually what I'm drawn to the most. When I read the script, I thought it was extremely thought-provoking, visceral, and groundbreaking. But some films may not turn out that way. I really felt that Audiard is just so spectacular that the movie was in really good hands.

Audiard had no idea who you were, except from Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York, a movie that no one saw because it was never distributed.

It was a little baffling, but it also makes me so happy to have someone believe in me simply because I was able to do a good job. That felt really validating.

The film is in Spanish, a language that Audiard does not speak.

It might seem kind of crazy to think, How is he doing a Spanish film? But most of Jacques's work is in other languages. I love how he appreciates language. Even though he doesn't understand it, he really listens to the melody of how people speak.

Did you feel any hesitation about your own Spanish?

I was extremely proud to speak Spanish. I was nervous, but I have released a whole album in Spanish before. I’m more comfortable singing in Spanish, so doing an entire film was a little intimidating.

You also underwent a major hair transformation.

I loved the blonde—I actually really like blonde on myself. A lot of people don't. The wig was incredible. It took about 80 hours to do it so that it would match my hairline and for everything to be exact.

What was this year’s Cannes experience like for you?

The standing ovation was really sweet. None of us had actually seen the movie until Cannes. We were all kind of sinking into our seats, not really sure what was going to happen. The reception after was really beautiful. I was so happy for Karla and for Jacques. It felt like we were seen and deeply appreciated.

Gomez wears a Valentino jacket, shorts, and tights; Fleur du Mal bra; Boucheron necklace; Valentino Garavani shoes.

And then you and your female costars won Best Actress at the festival.

I actually was in New York, unfortunately, but Zoe called me on FaceTime and told me. She was with her family and they were crying, and then I started crying. It was beautiful for all of us to get acknowledged.

Were you a theatrical child?

I've always been a tad dramatic and appreciated the grandness of theater because my mom was a theater actress. When I was 5, I'd watch rehearsals and I'd never be bored. I got the bug and asked if I could do it. My mom was very scared, but she was super supportive. I was 7 when I got my first job. I've just never looked back.

You’ve also made some unexpected moves. Your turn in Harmony Korine’s Spring Breakers was a particularly bold choice at that point in your career.

Spring Breakers was a ride. It was actually my mom’s idea that I work with Harmony. I felt I needed a jolt. And working on that film, as audacious as it was, I felt a rush I had never felt before. I generally live in comedy, and that’s really fun—I'm naturally pretty dry and sarcastic. But to be challenged in a role is what I really crave as an actor.

Who was your crush when you were growing up?

When I was younger, I probably had too many crushes. Jesse McCartney—when “Beautiful Soul” came out—that was just life-changing for me. I loved Chad Michael Murray from One Tree Hill. I also just had crushes more in real life than on actors or musicians.

Where was your first kiss?

My first kiss was on TV. I was 11 or 12 years old, and I guest-starred on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which starred Dylan and Cole Sprouse. It was with Dylan, and it was really funny because both of us were so young. We were figuring out how to kiss. I had never done it, and I was so scared. My real-life one would probably be with a boy named Juan, and I was 14.

When you were on Wizards of Waverly Place, did you start to think you could cast spells?

I think I am a wizard. Wizards of Waverly Place holds such a special place in my heart. I understand that it's for children, and maybe I've moved on, but the little girl in me hasn't.

You're doing a reboot, right?

I am doing a reboot of Wizards. I produced it. I get to be in some of it, and I've passed the torch to a new generation, hopefully. It's been such a joy. I don't think I will stop loving doing things for people like my little sister, who's 11.

Do you like Halloween?

I love it. Until this year, I hadn’t dressed up for Halloween since I was a kid. We were invited to a party, so I had a reason to dress up. I was Alice from Alice in Wonderland, and my boyfriend [now her fiancé] was the Mad Hatter. He used prosthetics! I think it’s safe to say we won best costume at the party.

What are your pet peeves?

My pet peeves are people who are late. I don't like how people treat other people if they treat me differently. I notice those things very quickly. Because I have lovely people in my life that have nothing to do with the industry, and I really pay attention to how people treat my friends and people around me.

Do you think you're more like a cat or a dog?

I'd say I'm more like a dog. I always feel like I want to be playful. I'm all over the place. I want to cuddle, I'm excited, I love to eat. I think that matches me.

What is your astrological sign?

I'm on the cusp of Cancer and Leo. I definitely feel I have qualities of both, but I relate most to being a Cancer.

And what are Cancers like?

Very sensitive. They tend to love people deeply, whether it's healthy or not. And I tend to overthink a bit, but I love deeply and I care about people so much.

Hair by Renato Campora at Kalpana; makeup by Hung Vanngo at the Wall Group.

Style Director: Allia Alliata di Montereale. Hair for portfolio by Paul Hanlon at Dawes & Co.; makeup for portfolio by Sam Visser at Art Partner; manicures for portfolio by Michelle Saunders James. Set design by Gerard Santos at Lalaland.

Creative producer to Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott: Leonard Cuinet-Petit at January Productions; producer to Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott: Kevin Isabelle; produced by AP Studio, Inc.; executive producer: Alexis Piqueras; producer: Anneliese Kristedja; associate producer: Kimmy D’Ancona; production manager: Hayley Stephon; production coordinators: Miranda Dos Santos, Susan Lucas; photography assistants: John Neate, Jed Barnes, Chris Whitaker, Kendall Peck; digital technician: Niccolo Pacilli; digital assistant: Cassian Gray; postproduction by Dreamer Post Production; fashion assistants: Tyler VanVranken, Molly Cody, Celeste Roh, Raea Palmieri, Tatiana Isshac, Haleigh Nickerson, Lauren Marron, Savannah Steilner, Sage McKee, Frankie Benkovic, Kaley Azambuja, Tatum Sanchez; production assistants: Gigi Rosenfield, Lily Cordingley, Eli Cash, Lex Vaughn, Anderson Renno, Kat Saravia, Kyle Dekker, Wyatt Noble, Brandon Martin, Moose Krupski, Josh Muwwakkil, Bradley Gonsalves, Drew Carter, Thomas Lynch, Alex Kofman, Jackson Schrader, Anatalia Zavaleta, Joseph Wride, Matt Flynn; first AD: Steve Kemp; location manager: Kyle Hollinger; hair assistants: Kim Garduno, Ben Gregory, Marco Iafrate, Hyacinthia Faustino, Chris Foster; makeup assistants: Shimu Takanori, Laura Dudley, Brian Dean, Beatrice Sandoval; manicure assistant: Cheyenne Vander Schuur; set design assistants: Seth Powsner, Denver Stoddard, Ryan Johnson; tailors: Irina Tshartaryan, Ripsime Vartanyan, Jackie Martirosyan at Susie’s Custom Designs, Inc.