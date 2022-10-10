Monday, October 10, is World Health Mental Day. To honor it, Selena Gomez released the trailer for her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, offering a vulnerable glimpse into her own mental health struggles.

“Just be who you are, Selena. No one cares about what you’re doing,” Gomez’s voice says over a montage of her life in the trailer. “It’s about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive.”

The clips show Gomez riding in a car through a rainy street, as a child at her family home, in hotel rooms, at the microphone, in bed, and performing on stage.

The trailer then segues into news reports about Gomez’s lupus diagnosis, as well as revealing she deals with anxiety and depression. The documentary will include a number of intimate interviews about how Gomez has become stronger through talking openly about mental health and her desire to give back to her fans and community with her platform.

The doc is directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, best known for the pioneering popstar documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare.

“I had no interest in making a traditional pop doc,” Keshishian said of My Mind and Me. “I wanted to show something more authentic and Selena did, too. She has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea then that it would become a six-year labor of love.”

This past year, Gomez cofounded a mental health startup called Wondermind, along with her mom, Mandy Teefey, and entrepreneur Daniella Pierson. The startup received $5 million from Serena Williams’ venture capital firm Serena Ventures in November of 2021. The website’s content will focus on interviews, articles, and advice about mental health. There will also be tools available for checking in with one’s mental health and working on it daily.

In August of 2021, Gomez told Elle magazine that it was a relief to be diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018, because it contextualized her experiences.

“I felt a huge weight lifted off me when I found out,” she said. “I could take a deep breath and say, ‘This explains so much.’”

Despite these challenges, Gomez is a Grammy-nominated artist, and is currently starring in Hulu’s Emmy-nominated series Only Murders in the Building with legendary comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short. She also has her own cooking show HBO Max, Selena + Chef, which just released a fourth season.

The upcoming documentary will be available on Apple TV+ on November 4.