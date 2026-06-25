We may still be in the thick of summer, but we’re quickly barreling towards Jane Austen fall. This autumn, there will be both a Pride and Prejudice miniseries landing on Netflix and a Sense and Sensibility film hitting theaters—the latter of which just got its first trailer, below.

Sense and Sensibility, Austen’s 1811-published debut novel, has been brought to the big screen before, most famously in its Oscar-winning 1995 adaptation. That film was directed by Ang Lee, with a script penned by Emma Thompson (who won the Academy Award for Best Screenplay), and featured Thompson and Kate Winslet in the starring roles.

This time, Daisy Edgar-Jones will play the story’s heroine, Elinor Dashwood, who falls in love with Edward Ferrars (George MacKay) after she, her sisters, and their widowed mother fall into poverty after having to give up their family home. Set in Georgian-era England, Sense and Sensibility (like any Austen tale) is a story of class, the marriage market, and the limits and promise of true love.

Here’s everything we know about 2026’s Sense and Sensibility film so far:

Who else is in the Sense and Sensibility cast?

In addition to Edgar-Jones and MacKay, the cast includes Esmé Creed-Miles as Marianne Dashwood, Caitríona Balfe as Mrs. Dashwood, Frank Dillane as John Willoughby, Herbert Nordrum as Colonel Brandon, Bodhi Rae Breathnach as Margaret Dashwood, and Fiona Shaw as Mrs. Jennings.

Daisy Edgar-Jones as Elinor Dashwood, Esmé Creed-Miles as Marianne Dashwood, Bodhi Rae Breathnach as Margaret Dashwood and Caitríona Balfe as Mrs. Dashwood in Sense and Sensibility Courtesy of Focus Features

Given that Edgar-Jones first broke through with audiences in 2020’s Normal People, the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Ireland-set story of intense romantic longing clashing against class barriers, she’s particularly well-suited for the role.

Sense and Sensibility marks MacKay’s introduction as a leading man, being best known until now for playing a young British soldier in Sam Mendes’s Academy Award-winning war drama 1917.

Is there a Sense and Sensibility trailer?

The first trailer for the film was released on June 25, and indicates that director Georgia Oakley’s film will be a faithful adaptation of Austen’s novel. The clip shows the Dashwood women having to leave their family home, stressing over their financial situation, and one by one, falling in love. Watch below:

When is the release date?

Sense and Sensibility will arrive in theaters in the U.S. on October 16, 2026.