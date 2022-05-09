Shanina Shaik is pregnant, expecting her first child with boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan. The model announced the news on Mother’s Day, sharing photos from a maternity shoot on Instagram. “To the new love of my life,” Shaik began in the caption accompanying the photo announcement. “Thank you for choosing me to be your Mum. I have always wanted you for as long as I can remember, and at times my patience was tested. The timing had to be right, and I can say with confidence that I am ready to be your guide, your protector and your best friend.”

In the photos, Shaik holds her growing belly, dressed in lingerie and various white sheer pieces. “As each month goes by during this precious journey of pregnancy, I am learning what the role of being a mother entails,” she continued. “I worry a lot, especially about your well being and development. It’s a feeling that I’ve never experienced before, not even about myself. I would do anything for you, be anything for you and sacrifice anything for you.” The model concluded the heartfelt message writing, “Mummy and Daddy cant wait to meet you.”

Following the post on Instagram, Shaik spoke with People about her pregnancy, where she revealed, that, so far, it has “been a really pleasant, healthy, and amazing experience.” The baby is expected in the fall, and while she and Adesuyan already know the sex of the baby, they will not be revealing that information publicly.

Adesuyan and Shaik have been together for over a year, with Shaik originally going public with the relationship on Valentine’s Day 2021. Adesuyan is in the music industry, and is currently co-owner of Bad Habit, a record label based out of Los Angeles.