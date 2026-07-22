This fall, jazz wunderkind Sienna Spiro will embark on her first global headline tour, My House, where she will belt out her soulful, autobiographical tracks to sold-out venues across four continents. But in truth, the London native prefers a more intimate experience. “I started out singing in jazz clubs, so that’s always my preference,” Spiro tells W ahead of a private New York performance on July 21.

That’s not to say she’s ungrateful, but at only 20 years old, the singer is impressively grounded considering her career trajectory thus far. Her first album, Visitor, launched at number nine on the Billboard 200 this month, making her the first British artist to land in the Top 10 for a debut album release since 2018. Her first single, “Die On This Hill,” has been used over eight million times on TikTok, and Variety has called her “one of the greatest voices of her generation.” She’s been compared to Amy Winehouse, Adele, and basically every other powerhouse singer in the book, and fans are already calling for her to write the next James Bond track.

Spiro performing at The Soho Sessions on July 21. Kim Mancuso Photography

But with a signature bouffant that seems to graze the sky above her and a cat eye so sharp it’s as piercing as her vocals, Spiro has made a distinct name for herself beyond those admittedly flattering analogies. That’s likely why guests, including Christy Turlington and Ciara Miller, ignored tornado warnings on an ominous Tuesday night to see the singer/songwriter perform at the latest installment of the intimate concert series Soho Sessions. There, in a cozy fifth-floor loft in downtown New York, Spiro sang tracks from Visitor in addition to soulful renditions of a few covers, including Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing).” Below, Spiro discusses the unexpected reaction to her debut album, her retro style, and what she really thinks about all those all-star comparisons.

You released your debut album, Visitor, earlier this month and the response has been great. Has that surprised you at all?

I thought people hated it. This is my first album, so I’ve never had reviews before. But reading them, I’m like, “That’s my baby,” so I was getting a bit heartbroken by some of them. Still, it’s been crazy, especially seeing what songs people gravitate toward.

You posted on Instagram on Tuesday thanking fans for the love they’ve shown the song “Pure.” Why did the response to that specific song stand out to you?

“Pure” is a song I never thought I’d put out. I wrote that just for me to document what was happening at that time in my life. So the fact that people are loving that song is crazy to me, and it proves that honesty wins.

Kim Mancuso Photography

Did you ever consider not releasing “Pure?”

Absolutely. I initially thought, “No way. There’s no shot people will ever hear this.” But I’m glad I did because I think that’s the point of music, to reflect the times and hopefully make some change in some way.

I’ve seen you referred to as the next Adele, the next Amy Winehouse, and the next Lana Del Rey. What is it like for you to hear that?

Firstly, it’s such a compliment, but they are the greats, so it is incredibly intimidating at the same time. And the truth is, no one will ever be them. I will never be them. The next person will never be them. They are completely individual artists who can never be replicated. But it’s an honor to be compared to them.

I do hope people see my music as its own thing, and see me as an individual. I think it’s human nature to make comparisons and references, but over time, I hope people can see me as my own person.

Spiro with puppies from the North Shore Animal League America alongside The Soho Sessions co-founders Greg Williamson and Nicole Rechter. Kim Mancuso Photography

As part of your performance tonight with The Soho Sessions, you were asked to pick a nonprofit as the evening’s benefactor. Tell me about your choice.

I'm super passionate about animals. My manager and I have a dream to open a dog shelter. So I chose to support the North Shore Animal League America. They brought two puppies, which hopefully we can get adopted tonight. I think it's incredible to be able to perform, which I love, but also connect that to something that actually matters. It’s a real privilege and honor.

I want to talk about your style, which is clearly very ’60s-inspired. Why do you gravitate toward that era?

I don’t know. There were so many characters then and so much expression in the fashion. I love ’60s music and ’60s movies. That’s the era my dad grew up in, and that’s what he showed me when I was growing up. So I guess I just always loved it. I don’t know why, exactly, but it’s something I’ve always been drawn to.

Kim Mancuso Photography

Who are some of your style inspirations?

Nancy Sinatra. I really, really love her. I love Twiggy and her makeup. Françoise Hardy. Barbra Streisand. She has insane style. She was on it before anyone else. She’s amazing.

What about your off-duty, everyday style? Is it also ’60s-inspired, or is it more modern and laidback?

It’s a mixture. I love to be comfortable, so I love a trouser and belt. I really love a ballet flat. If I’m not onstage, I don’t wear anything else other than a ballet flat. Gucci gave me a pair, and I don’t think I ever take them off. They’re the best shoes in the whole world.