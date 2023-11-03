Sofia Coppola Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Priscilla
byW Staff
Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny as Elvis and Priscilla Presley in ‘Priscilla.’ Courtesy of Sofia Coppola and MACK.
It was reading Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me, that sparked Sofia Coppola’s interest in directing a film about the period of time when as a teenager, Presley first met the world-famous singer and would soon become his wife. “I could see how Priscilla’s book could be a movie: When you’re reading it, you feel like you’re part of her experiences,” Coppola told Wfor her Originals Issue cover story.
In Priscilla, Cailee Spaeny inhabits the titular role with a combination of innocence and poise. As the 14-year-old Army brat meets and falls in love with Elvis (played with charming insouciance by Jacob Elordi), she transforms into the woman he wants her to become, her hair growing higher and higher, and her eyeliner bolder with each passing year. Eventually, Priscilla learns to live for herself and steps out of Elvis’s shadow into her own light.
As a director and an artist, Coppola is also, famously, a collector—gathering the ephemera that comes with making a film, from its inception to its final execution, into a collage of memories. Her book, Archive, is a compendium of her life’s work thus far, featuring photographs, notes, and moments from making movies like The Virgin Suicides and Marie Antoinette to tell the story of her artistic process. Priscilla was no different. During the course of the 30-day shoot in Toronto (which served as a stand-in for Memphis where Graceland is located) Coppola captured all the behind-the-scenes moments with the people, set pieces, and places that made the film what it is.