Sofia Coppola posted her first Instagram image only about a week ago, joining the longstanding social media platform so late it’s almost on trend. The director is primarily using her account to promote her upcoming film, Priscilla, which is shooting in Toronto this fall. It’s, of course, a biopic of Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley’s first wife.

Her very first pic was of the film’s script and a well-loved copy of Mrs. Presley’s autobiography Elvis and Me.

And her most recent post is offering her followers a peek into the costume department. Coppola shared a photo of all of the shoes that Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla will be wearing. They’re quite an array of vintage kitten heels covered in daisy chains and bows.

“Always fun to visit the costume dept!” the director wrote, which is probably true. Fans would be interested as well, because Coppola’s films are known as a source of fashion inspiration: who doesn’t remember Marie Antoinette and her Manolo Blahníks.

Coppola will likely continue to use her account for her films, not her face.

“I much prefer being behind the camera,” she told Vogue. “I’m of a generation before that still believes in retaining some sense of mystique.”

She added that she has an interest in giving people a glimpse into the process.

“I love the steps that go into making a film and seeing how it all comes together,” she explained. “I wanted to share some of that with anyone who may be interested in my work.”

Starring Spaeny and Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi, Priscilla will focus on the couple’s romance, which includes 14-year-old Priscilla meeting the 24-year-old Elvis while he was serving in Germany. They married in 1967 and had a daughter, Lisa Marie, then separated in 1972. The actress has never remarried.