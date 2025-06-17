Inside W’s Private Screening of Sorry, Baby, Eva Victor’s Directorial Debut

It’s difficult to make a funny or charming movie about “The Bad Thing” at the center of Sorry, Baby, a new film by Eva Victor. But Victor’s directorial debut—which she also wrote and stars in—pulls off both. Victor plays Agnes, an English PhD whose advisor does a “Bad Thing” that disrupts her life but also opens up the professor job she lands. As she haltingly, awkwardly, tries to move on, she sometimes sleeps with her neighbor, played by Lucas Hedges. Meanwhile, her best friend from grad school, Lydie (played by Naomi Ackie) actually moves, gets married, and has a baby.

On Monday, Sara Moonves, W’s editor-in-chief, hosted a private screening of the movie, which hits theaters June 27. Guests including Jack Antonoff, New York magazine editor-in-chief David Haskell, Hailey Benton Gates, and Sally Singer drank white wine and ate popcorn at the San Vicente Bungalows screening room, which is in competition for the most comfortable movie seats in Manhattan. A contingent of W collaborators also came, like Contributing Features Writer Alex Hawgood, legendary fashion editor Grace Coddington, photographers Daniel Arnold and Quil Lemons, and Rianne Van Rompaey.

Following the screening, W’s Editor at Large, Lynn Hirschberg, did a Q&A with Victor, Ackie, and Hedges. The conversation covered everything from how Barry Jenkins became a producer on the project (he was a fan of Victor’s viral Twitter shorts) to the film’s Sundance debut and which cat was the biggest diva on set.

