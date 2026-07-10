The Spanish Royal family is entering a new chapter. On July 10, Princess Leonor graduated from her three-year-long military training—marking an institutional accomplishment and ushering in the next phase of life for the monarchy.

At the General Air and Space Academy in Murcia, Spain, the eldest daughter to King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia celebrated the successful end of her training in the army, navy and air force. The 20-year-old was promoted to junior naval officer in the Spanish Navy by her father, who serves as Captain General of the Spanish armies. When Leonor takes the throne she’ll not only be Spain’s first reigning queen in 150 years, but she’ll also serve as Commander-in-Chief of the armed services.

For the celebratory occasion, Queen Litizia wore a pastel pink cap-sleeved A-line dress adorned in delicate lace. Standing alongside her husband and eldest daughter in navy uniform, she leaned into color by accessorizing with soft blushy pumps and a matching purse. Her youngest daughter, Infanta Sofía, wore a flowy polka dot dress with flat sandals.

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It was the first time the royal family had been seen together since June 8, when Princess Leonor—still in military training—joined the family to support Infanta Sofía’s major milestone: delivering her first official address as honorary president of Spain’s Ibercaja Foundation. For that event, the family emitted aesthetic cohesion in suited ensembles of blue and earthy tones. Well-polished separates are a distinct look for the Princess, who memorably wore a symbolic white suit for a 2023 ceremony in which she swore allegiance to the country’s constitution.

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Princess Leonor has been an increasing focus of the public eye in recent years, as she is expected to step into the role as Queen of Spain after her father. She will now enter a brief summer break, before starting a four-year program in Political Science at Carlos III University of Madrid. One chapters closes, but a new phase of preparation for her eventual reign begins.