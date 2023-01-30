The Spice Girls do not reunite for just anyone, but luckily for King Charles, they may be willing to get the band back together for him. The Daily Mail has reported that all five of the Spice Girls (including Victoria Beckham) may possible perform together again during the King’s coronation in May.

The Spice Girls will reportedly take the stage as part of a royal concert, which will take place during a three-day celebration in honor of the King, between the 6th and 8th of May. During the peak of their fame, the Girls met with Charles many times, most notably in 1997, when Geri Halliwell and Mel Brown famously planted a kiss of the then-prince’s cheek. According to The Sun, it’s because of this long held connection that the royal organizers were “super keen” to have the group participate in the festivities.

The Spice Girls with then-Prince Charles at the Prince's Trust concert in 1997. Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images

If the performance does, in fact, take place, it would be the first time the Spice Girls have performed as a fivesome since the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony in London. The Spice Girls did reunite in 2019 for the Spice World tour, but they did so as a foursome, without Victoria Beckham’s involvement. “Certainly the reality is that the coronation is as special as the Olympics,” a source told The Sun.

The news comes just days after Brown revealed that the Spice Girls shared space recently and are “talking about doing something together.” The singer appeared on Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talkshow, Sherri and said, “fingers crossed it will be announced very soon.” It’s unclear if she was talking about the coronation performance, or possibly an appearance at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, which she also hinted at during a December episode of The Big Narstie Show. When asked if she was playing at Glastonbury, Brown responded, “Yes, I think so! But I’ve got to convince the other four bitches to do it with me.” She quickly backtracked, however, when co-host Mo Gilligan tried to confirm the news. “The Spice Girls are playing Glastonbury?” he asked, to which Brown said, “Stop it! Shut up! I never said that.”

The Spice Girls performing at the Olympics closing ceremony in 2012. Anthony Devlin/PA Images via Getty Images

Whether the coronation performance happens are not, the Spice Girls are already so intertwined in the royal family that they are seemingly getting The Crown treatment in the upcoming season of the Netflix show. In photos on E! Online, you can see an actress dressed up like Halliwell filming a scene at the Winchester Cathedral in the UK. Dominic West, who is the latest actor to take on the roll of Charles on the show, was spotted on set that day as well. It’s possible they’re recreating the meeting at the Prince’s Trust concert in 1997 when Halliwell planted one on Charles. There were also rumors the singer pinched Charles’ butt, something Halliwell has since (mostly) denied. “I didn't pinch Prince Charles' bum, as was reported,” she told The Times in May 2016. “I patted it. Patting him on the bottom was against royal protocol but we're all human. There was a lot of nervous energy, young women, happy antics.” Well, if the Girls do end up performing at the coronation, Halliwell will get another opportunity to pinch it this time.